11 Inspiring March For Our Lives Sign Ideas That Get Your Gun Control Message Across
On Saturday, March 24, activists and demonstrators all over the country will be coming together for a series of marches in cities across America, all in support of new gun safety reforms. And if you're planning on taking part in one of the many marches, you might want to think about preparing a sign to take with you. So, in that spirit, here are 11 March For Our Lives sign ideas you can hopefully draw some inspiration from.
It's a tried and true feature of any scene of mass public political demonstration ― the handmade protest sign, complete with a clever, funny, poignant, or heartbreaking statement about the nature of the issue at hand. If you've ever been to a protest or march before, you've probably seen plenty of these, even if you don't necessarily agree with every single one.
In short, if you're planning to attend Saturday's March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C., or any of the sibling marches happening throughout the country, you might be racking your brain for sign ideas right about now. Here are 11 examples of powerful and meaningful signs from past protests for gun control, and remembrances for the many victims of gun violence in America.
Actually, Guns Really Do Kill People
It's not as if Saturday will be the first protest since the deadly Feb. 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School. To the contrary, there's been a lot of activism in the more than a month that's passed between then and now, including the National School Walkout.
If I Don't Feel Safe
The Parkland shooting killed 17 people, 14 of them students, and three more of them members of the school's staff. It was carried out with an AR-15 rifle, a gun which has become infamous for its use in a number of high-profile mass shootings.
You Can Put A Silencer On A Gun
Earlier this month, students across America left their schools as part of a national walkout, demanding new gun laws, and memorializing the slain Parkland students.
Protect Kids Not Guns
Earlier this week, prominent Stoneman Douglas High School student and survivor David Hogg highlighted a racial disparity in how gun violence is covered by the media, and called on white Americans to "use our white privilege" to make more black voices heard.
I Will No Longer Accept
It remains to be seen how many people will participate in the March For Our Lives in the nation's capital, but if it's anything like the Women's March earlier this year, it could add up to hundreds of thousands of people.
96 Americans Every Day
Approximately 96 Americans are killed by guns each day, according to Everytown For Gun Safety. It's important to note that many of these deaths are suicides ― as The Washington Post has noted, half of all suicides in the U.S. in 2014 were carried out with firearms.
Arms Are For Hugging
The March For Our Lives will be beginning at 10 a.m. ET in Washington, D.C. with parallel marches taking place throughout the country. If you're interested in participating, you'll definitely want to familiarize yourself with what events are happening in your area, and where.