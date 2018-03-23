On Saturday, March 24, activists and demonstrators all over the country will be coming together for a series of marches in cities across America, all in support of new gun safety reforms. And if you're planning on taking part in one of the many marches, you might want to think about preparing a sign to take with you. So, in that spirit, here are 11 March For Our Lives sign ideas you can hopefully draw some inspiration from.

It's a tried and true feature of any scene of mass public political demonstration ― the handmade protest sign, complete with a clever, funny, poignant, or heartbreaking statement about the nature of the issue at hand. If you've ever been to a protest or march before, you've probably seen plenty of these, even if you don't necessarily agree with every single one.

In short, if you're planning to attend Saturday's March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C., or any of the sibling marches happening throughout the country, you might be racking your brain for sign ideas right about now. Here are 11 examples of powerful and meaningful signs from past protests for gun control, and remembrances for the many victims of gun violence in America.

Actually, Guns Really Do Kill People It's not as if Saturday will be the first protest since the deadly Feb. 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School. To the contrary, there's been a lot of activism in the more than a month that's passed between then and now, including the National School Walkout.

Love To Parkland Sometimes, you don't need to come up with anything all that clever or witty or complicated. Sometimes, a simple statement of love, respect, and remembrance can go a long way.

If I Don't Feel Safe Don Juan Moore/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Parkland shooting killed 17 people, 14 of them students, and three more of them members of the school's staff. It was carried out with an AR-15 rifle, a gun which has become infamous for its use in a number of high-profile mass shootings.

Kids Who Are Lucky Enough Since it happened, some survivors of the Parkland shooting have engaged in highly visible activism in support of new gun control reforms.

You Can Put A Silencer On A Gun Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images Earlier this month, students across America left their schools as part of a national walkout, demanding new gun laws, and memorializing the slain Parkland students.

Thoughts And Prayers Don't Stop Bullets Some people have gotten together in groups to plan out and draw up their protest signs, and bouncing your thoughts off another person is always a good way to workshop an idea.

The Only Guns And, of course, sometimes it's good to be a little lighthearted. And what better way to do so than by shouting out Michael B. Jordan in Black Panther?

Protect Kids Not Guns Mario Tama/Getty Images News/Getty Images Earlier this week, prominent Stoneman Douglas High School student and survivor David Hogg highlighted a racial disparity in how gun violence is covered by the media, and called on white Americans to "use our white privilege" to make more black voices heard.

I Will No Longer Accept It remains to be seen how many people will participate in the March For Our Lives in the nation's capital, but if it's anything like the Women's March earlier this year, it could add up to hundreds of thousands of people.

96 Americans Every Day Approximately 96 Americans are killed by guns each day, according to Everytown For Gun Safety. It's important to note that many of these deaths are suicides ― as The Washington Post has noted, half of all suicides in the U.S. in 2014 were carried out with firearms.