If you've volunteered to cook for a loved one on Valentine's Day, but are now anxiously regretting it because you have no idea what to do, don't even think you'll have time to cook, and are completely overwhelmed, fear not. And if you haven't offered to cook because you think it's too big of a task to take on, think again. These instant pot Valentine's Day recipes are so easy, so foolproof, and so impressive, you can kiss your pre-heated kitchen anxieties goodbye.

Instant pots make cooking infinitely more simple than it usually is. If you can throw a bunch of ingredients into a pot, set a temperature and walk away, you can cook an epic meal. It's virtually impossible to screw up an instant pot meal because its cooking features are advanced AF. You don't need more than a few minutes of preparation and quite honestly you don't need much skill in the kitchen either.

Here I've pulled together a list of instant pot recipes that are just right for Valentine's Day. They're all warming, comforting, and perfectly cozy for a romantic night in. Plus, you can easily make extra and leftovers, making February 15 a day to look forward to as well.

Pozole Verde con Pollo A Cozy Kitchen This soup has just a little bit of heat in it, but if you like spicy food it will definitely hit the spot. Add as many toppings to gift the meal as much heft as you desire. Check out the recipe on A Cozy Kitchen.

Shrimp Pasta with Vodka Sauce A Spicy Perspective If pasta is your go-to, mix it up a little bit and add some seafood and a creamy vodka sauce. Shrimp makes this pasta dish a sexy Vday must. Check out the recipe on A Spicy Perspective.

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Ari's Menu Cook up some sweet, raspberry chipotle chicken and do whatever you want with it. Make sliders, throw it in a soup, create an open-faced sandwich, or eat it with some sides. Check out this versatile recipe on Ari's Menu.

Borscht A Pretty Life In The Suburbs This delicious, warming soup is literally the perfect color for Valentine's Day. What's more, when you swirl around the sour cream, it will turn pink. Check out this on-theme recipe on A Pretty Life In The Suburbs.

Pumpkin Mac & Cheese I Am A Food Blog If mac and cheese is the only dish you know how to make, get ready to add one ingredient that will take you from the kid's table to the grown up's table. Check out this super creative grown up pumpkin mac and cheese recipe on I am a Food Blog.

Chicken & Prune Tagine Big Girl, Small Kitchen This is not your average chicken stew. This dish is sweet, filling, flavorful and sounds a lot harder to make than it actually is. Check out the recipe on Big Girl, Small Kitchen.

Butternut Squash Casserole Naturally Ella This vegetarian casserole is a great recipe to have in your back pocket and will be your favorite thing to wow your friends with at pot luck. But for now, wow your lover with this easy to make but totally complex dish. Check out the recipe on Naturally Ella.

Pumpkin Chili A Cozy Kitchen Why make regular old chili when you can make pumpkin chili and change the flavor completely? Wow your lover with this seasonal dish. Check out the cozy recipe on A Cozy Kitchen.

Cheddar & Ale Chicken Chowder A Pretty Life In The Suburbs This chowder has a creative array of ingredients that come together to make the most comfort-food-forward dish you can imagine. Check out the recipe on A Pretty Life in the Suburbs.

Instant Pot Bolognese Sauce Recipe I Am A Food Blog If you think of spaghetti bolognese when you think of romance, than cook your lover this classic Italian dish. Just make sure you make extra, you can freeze this sauce and have it on hand for future cravings. Check out the recipe on I am a Food Blog.