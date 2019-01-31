In case you haven't already noticed the explosion of red and pink heart-shaped Mylar balloons and ginormous bouquets of roses near the checkout stands of just about every store in America, Valentine's Day 2019 is comin' up quickly. And whether you're going cuffing-season strong with a V-Day date or you're flying solo and lookin' for a match, everyone lowkey wants to have romantic, love-filled dream day come Feb. 14. But is it written in the stars? Well, that all depends on your sign, darlings. The intense astrology of this Valentine's Day says a lot about what we can expect — but there are certainly a few lucky signs who will be blessed with an extra-sweet and romantic cosmic sparkle this year, so if you're one of them, you'll want to live it up for the rest of us.

Bustle spoke with Kyle Thomas, resident astrologer at Love By Luna, about exactly what astrological factors are at play this Valentine's Day. "No matter your sign, Valentine’s Day always tends to put us in the mood for love ... Venus, our planet of love and marriage, will be in Capricorn, and Mars, our planet of passion and sex, will be in Taurus at this time," he explains. "Both Taurus and Capricorn are Earth signs and they blend beautifully together because they are solid and build sturdy foundations for the long-term. This means that no matter your sign, you’ll be feeling the urge to build relationships that have a longevity to them." These ultra earthy placements have us thinking in terms of the practical, so it's not unlikely that you'll find yourself leaning into rationality over emotions. But that doesn't mean a passionate romance isn't in the cards — especially for a few sun signs.

"Whether we’re trying to see who texts the other person first, how elaborate our lover’s display of affection is, or simply just hoping our sweetest boo checked our Instagram story fast enough, we all engage in the new age level of courtship," explains Thomas. "However, because of the spectacular arrangement of the stars, certain signs are going to have better luck in the love department than others this Valentine’s Day." What's in the stars for your sign on this magical (or maybe not-so-magical) day of love? Read on to find out if you're one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best Valentine's Day 2019 — and exactly what you can expect, if so.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

"Of all the signs, you, Taurus, will be the hottest and sexiest of all," explains Thomas. This Valentine's Day is definitely going to be a good time to indulge in all your earthly, Venus-ruled pleasures, because your love n' romance vibes are off the charts. "Mars is going to enter your sign and light everything about you on fire ... so ask out a sexy new boo or take charge and set up a special date with your one-and-only," advises Thomas. "Set your eyes on your prize this season and don’t settle until you’ve both reached ecstasy the third, the fourth, or the fifteenth time." Woo hoo. While staying in and cuddling is often your idea of a romantic time, this year you should take advantage of your supercharged Valentine's Day vibes by doing something wild.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sag, prepare to get lucky. "The Moon will be gliding through your House of Partnership, Marriage, and Commitment on Valentine’s Day, which means that you’ll be feeling the need to snuggle up with someone special," explains Thomas. "Whether you’re looking for someone new or have a lover already, you’ll be definitely wanting connection." And connection you shall receive! As you may know, good-luck planet Jupiter is riding through your sign throughout most of 2019, meaning luck is most definitely on your side — so you shouldn't hesitate to take a risk when it comes to love. "Take a chance on a blind date, go out with friends to an event, or even just step out of your comfort zone to ask out that cutie you spontaneously bump into," advises Thomas.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Leave your rationalizing and pragmatism at the door, Cap, because you're in for a wild Valentine's Day. "You, Capricorn, are going to be feeling ready to grab love and sex by the horns," shares Thomas. "Venus, planet of beauty and marriage, will be gliding through your sign, bringing you an instant magnetism ... Also, Mars, planet of sex and passion, will be firing up your love sector on Valentine’s Day so you’re truly lucky when it comes to the romance department." You should expect to be feeling a lot more romantic, passionate, and emotion-driven than usual — but don't shy away from the intensity! Follow your passion this Valentine's Day and you'll reap the benefits. "Don’t settle for something simply pragmatic. The Universe is telling you to indulge in your heart."