In any given presidency, there's no guarantee that the first lady and vice president will get along, let alone strike up a friendship. But in the last administration, they did, and these photos of Joe Biden and Michelle Obama show just how close the two became over the course of the Obama presidency.

Joe and Michelle have heaped praise upon each other in public many times. During his speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, Joe called Michelle "incredible" several times and said that "Barack and I married up! Way up!"

In an interview with Andrea Mitchell the next year, he declared her "the finest first lady in history."

Michelle, likewise, has praised Joe as a champion of the working class, remarking in a 2008 speech that he's "never forgotten where he came from and never stopped fighting for folks who work long hours and face long odds and need someone on their side again."

In general, it was clear by the end of the Obama presidency that the Obamas and Bidens had all become close with one another. During his farewell speech, Barack said that he and Michelle love Joe and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, "like family," and that becoming close with them has been "one of the great joys of our lives." Joe, meanwhile, has made his feelings for Barack abundantly clear, telling him at a 2016 even that "as long as there’s a breath in me, I’ll be there for you."

In 2016, Joe and Michelle's friendship became a meme, one of the highest honors the internet has to offer. Meanwhile, pictures of them from 2008 and beyond that illustrate the warmth of their friendship.

Celebrating Veterans Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images In this 2012 photo, Joe and Michelle sit next to each other for a Veteran's Day ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia, according to Getty.

On The Campaign Trail Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images Here, the two share a moment with Jill and Barack on stage as the Democratic ticket campaigns in Iowa, according to Getty.

Keeping It Light Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images According to Getty, this happy shot of Joe and Michelle — and Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer — shows them celebrating Jewish American Heritage Month in 2010.

The First Campaign Frank Polich/Getty Images News/Getty Images Joe and Michelle got to know each other on the campaign trail in 2008. Here they are in Illinois less than 24 hours after Barack announced that he'd tapped Joe to be his running mate, according to Getty.

The Second Campaign Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images Joe, Barack and Michelle talk on stage at the 2012 Democratic National Convention in North Carolina, according to Getty.

Hanging With The Fam Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images Earlier at the same convention, Joe and Michelle were joined by her brother Craig Robinson, the former head men's basketball coach at Oregon State and Brown Universities, according to Getty.

Dance Partners Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images News/Getty Images Joe and Michelle share a dance at the 2012 Democratic National Convention, according to Getty.

Accepting The Nomination Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images Joe, Michelle, Barack and Jill all gather to celebrate Barack's re-nomination for president at the 2012 Democratic National Convention, according to Getty.

A Surprise Run-In? Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Joe and Michelle appear surprised to see each other during this picture, which according to Getty, is from Barack's second inauguration.

If Walls Could Talk Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images You can't help but wonder what Joe was saying to Michelle in this photo that was taken at the 2011 St. Patrick's Day Celebration, according to Getty.