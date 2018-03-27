Tuck away the Challah bread; it's time for Passover. That means matzo will be stocking shelves and filling your bellies instead. You'll need something to wash down all that brisket and matzo, of course, but you'll have to make sure that it's kosher! Luckily, there are a wealth of kosher drink ideas for Passover that you can enjoy. The number one rule when putting together a drink menu for your seder is to make sure that the drinks are specified kosher for Passover. It matters!

Passover, of course, is a Jewish holiday that lasts a week. This year it will be observed from Mar. 30 to Apr. 7. As Chabad.org explains, "Passover (Pesach) commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. Pesach is observed by avoiding leaven, and highlighted by the Seder meals that include four cups of wine, eating matzah and bitter herbs, and retelling the story of the Exodus."

While leavened bread might be out of the picture for Passover, so are a wave of beverages. There must be a clear "kosher for Passover" certification on the label This has to do with how the alcohol was made, including what it was made from and the equipment used in the process of making it. The Kitchn elaborates, "In order for wine to be Kosher, it has to contain only kosher ingredients and, once the grapes are picked and brought to be crushed, only Shabbat-observant Jews can be involved in making the wine." While most kosher wine should be good to go for your seder, it's never a bad idea to double check! Chag Pesach sameach!

Manischewitz Red Wine Slushies What Jew Wanna Eat Manischewitz wine is kosher for passover. So why not spruce it up, especially if you have leftover, and reinvent it as a slushy as per What Jew Wanna Eat's suggestion!

Manischewitz Sangria What Jew Wanna Eat It's time to become familiar with the kosher for Passover wine that is Manischewitz. Thankfully, with What Jew Wanna Eat's direction we can spruce it up a little.

The Kosher Cosmo Tori Avey Tori Avey shows us the way so we can sip on kosher cocktails, like this cosmo, as we also observe the holiday. Just remember to make sure that all your ingredients are kosher!

The Shiksa-Tini Tori Avey There is such a thing as kosher for Passover vodka thanks to Distillery 209. This means you can enjoy this vodka based, pomegranate martini from the creative mind of Tori Avey.

Fig And Honey Cocktail Tori Avey Maybe you should just invite Tori Avey to your seder. I mean, wouldn't we all love that? But because we all can't be lucky enough to share the table with Tori, that doesn't mean we can't get a kosher taste of her recipes! This fig and honey cocktail can be made kosher for Passover with specifically certified vodka.

Pear Nectar With Tequila Cookie + Kate There's not a lot of approved alcohol options for Passover. If it's fermented from grains, forget it. Beer? No. Scotch, nope. Grain vodkas? Nope. But fear not. Now Patron is kosher for Passover. Meaning, you'll be able to sip on this mixed drink from Cookie + Kate all night. Well, probably best that it's not all night.

Cranberry Margarita Damn Delicious Please pull up a chair for the margarita. Because most tequilas are safe to keep on the bar cart during the weeklong holiday, you're free to enjoy a margarita. Try this cranberry concoction by Damn Delicious!

Manischewitz Jell-O Shots What Jew Wanna Eat Okay, so it might not be considered a beverage to some but you do slurp it and it is Manischewitz, so we'll give these Jell-O shots the benefit of the doubt. What Jew Wanna Eat knows how to spice up the Passover staple!

Honey Lime Margaritas Simply Scratch Simply Scratch knows how to throw together a margarita when you really need a drink but the search for the hidden matzo is about to kick off. This margarita, which you should make using kosher for Passover tequila — obviously, will take you only five minutes!

Frozen Blueberry Margaritas Cookie + Kate Grand Marnier may be used often in margaritas and is not kosher, but you can use agave syrup, which is kosher for Passover when it's made by certain brands. You can find out what products to buy through the Kosher Certification website and then you can be on your way to making these frozen blueberry margaritas by Cookie + Kate appear.