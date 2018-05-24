If you're anything like me, every day might feel like it's a wine holiday. But in terms of the national calendar, National Wine Day falls officially on May 25, 2018. If you personally choose to celebrate the holiday in an on-going fashion, there's no shame in that — but at the very least, don't forget to use the excuse to celebrate your fave vino with with some National Wine Day deals. Wine can be expensive, especially if you like the good stuff. So you'll want to take full advantage of any and all holiday-related sale prices or deals while they're running. Stock up on wine at the stores that are running sales so that you can keep the celebration going through Memorial Day weekend. Or, head to one of the restaurants or bars that are offering wine specials and use it as a great excuse to get together with friends for a cheap night out.

Whatever you do, make sure you kick back with a glass (or two) of your favorite wine, and enjoy the gift of a wine buzz at the end of a long day. Yes, wine deserves a moment of appreciation. I think we can all agree there aren't enough days in the year to show wine just how much we care. Anyway, while we try to figure out how to best express our gratitude for the grape from the gods, here are a few National Wine Day deals that you're not going to to want to miss out on.

Whole Foods Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Whole Foods stores are offering 20 percent off all rose wines in the store. This sale is a one day special for National Wine Drinking Day only.

Target Target Wine Cubes are now a thing. For National Drinking Wine Day, Target is kicking off an offering of Chardonnay, Pink Moscato, Pinot Grigio, Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc. Each 20-ounce cube (aka it's a fancy box wine) equals four bottles of wine so get ready to host a wine party for all of your friends. See stores for prices.

Brio Tuscan Grille Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you live in Broward County, Florida, head to Brio Tuscan Grille. The restaurant will offer half off bottles of wine all day up to $75.

Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, head to Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach for the weekend of May 25. The hotel will offer a complimentary wine tasting to guests on May 25, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with flavors of Decoy, Duckhorn Vineyards and Paraduxx wines.

Texas de Brazil Carl Court/Getty Images News/Getty Images This chain is celebrating National Wine Day by offering happy hour pricing throughout the day. Sip the restaurant’s private label varieties for $5 per glass.

Meze Greek Fusion Meze Greek Fusion If you're in the San Diego, California area, head to Meze Greek Fusion, they will toast to the fermented grape with 50 percent off on select bottles of red and white wines from Greece.

West Point Market Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you're near Cleveland, Ohio, head to West Point Market. They will be featuring 20 wines (light-bodied reds and refreshing whites and roses) in a spring tasting 7 to 9 p.m. Cost is $35 advance, $40 at the door, and includes appetizers, cheeses, breads and sweets.

Grimaldi's Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you're all about that pizza and wine combo, head to any Grimaldi's to try their exclusive Tuscan blend Mille Gradi to celebrate National Wine Day. Glasses are $11 or $12 depending on location.

AirBnB Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Several AirBnB hosts across the United States will make their Wine Experiences available for booking for only $1, giving wine lovers the limited-time opportunity to connect with wine experts from coast to coast in a truly unique way, like a hiking wine tour in the Dundee Hills or an exploration of D.C. wine country.

Francesca's Restaurant Group Kris Connor/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Francesca's various locations throughout Chicago are offering $4 glasses of wine all weekend, starting on Friday. They will be offering red, white, and rosé options!