11 New Books For Summer To Read The Moment You're Done With Final Exams
The end of the school year is finally approaching — which means that soon enough, you'll be free of tests, exams, and assignments, and will finally have time to read all the news books you've missed over the past several months. Luckily, there are plenty of engrossing new books to read the moment you're done with finals exams and throughout the summer to come.
You've been working your butt off for months, so it's high time you reward yourself with some delicious new reads. If you're like me, I'm sure you've been craving time for some extracurricular reading all year long. Not to mention, those last weeks of the school year can be stressful, and the only thing you probably want to do is settle in by the pool with a book that will warm your heart and replenish your energy. Don't worry, you're not going to be graded on this. For the first time in months, can just read because you love it.
So, here are some fantastic and fun books to read the second you're done with school for the summer. There's a little something for everyone on this list — sci-fi, historical fiction, nonfiction, romance, and more:
'Space Opera' by Catherynne M. Valente
American Idol in space — need I say more? Every cycle, the universe gathers for the Metagalactic Grand Prix: part gladiatorial contest, part beauty pageant, part concert extravaganza, But for the first time, humankind on Earth is aware of the extraterrestrial, and they're about to experience something, well, out-of-this-world.
'Look Alive Out There' by Sloane Crosley
Sloane Crosley, the author of I Was Told There'd Be Cake, will certainly put a smile on your face in this wonderful new collection of essays.
'Warcross' by Marie Lu
Transport yourself to a world of virtual reality, video games, and dark conspiracies with Marie Lu's Warcross. This epically good sci-fi novel follows Emika Chen, a bounty hunter who accidentally hacks her way into the world's biggest video game competition.
'This Love Story Will Self-Destruct' by Leslie Cohen
What would summer be without a little romance? Ben and Eve first meet at a party in college, and a they make their way through their tumultuous twenties, they cross paths again and again and try to figure out what it is they really want out of life — and whether or not the other person has a place in their future.
'Nimona' by Noelle Stevenson
You've probably been doing a lot of studying, so graphic novel is the perfect thing to read to unwind. You can't go wrong with this hilarious graphic novel about a shapeshifting girl who declares herself the sidekick to an "evil" mastermind.
'The Death of Mrs. Westaway' by Ruth Ware
With your exams finished and your papers turned in, you can finally crack open the latest thriller from Ruth Ware, author of The Woman in Cabin 10. When Hal receives a mysterious, misaddressed letter bequeathing her an enormous inheritance, she becomes unexpectedly involved with a family filled with dark secrets.
'The Wedding Date' by Jasmine Guillory
It's lucky you don't have any work to do, because you won't be able to get anything done until you finish this novel. After Alexa meets Drew in an elevator, she surprises herself by aggressing to pose as his girlfriend for his ex's wedding festivities. But the two quickly discover they have a connection that they can't ignore.
'The Perfect Mother' by Aimee Molloy
Kerry Washington is slated to star in the movie-adaptation of this new thriller, so you're going to want to read it ASAP. A group of new mothers are throw into a tailspin when one of the newborns goes missing.
'When the Beat Drops' by Anna Hecker
If you love music, you'll adore this new YA book. Seventeen-year-old Mira is a music prodigy, and she plans to spend her summer preparing for an upcoming audition. But when she falls in love with the world of DJing, everything in her life suddenly changes.
'The Elizas' by Sara Shepard
The newest book from the author of Pretty Little Liars, this addictive thriller is the story of a debut novelist who is fixated on figuring out what happened the night she got attacked and ended up at the bottom of a pool — a night she can't remember, no matter how hard she tries.
'Blood Water Paint' by Joy McCullough
This historical fiction novel is based upon the true story of iconic painter, Artemisia Gentileschi, who is believed to be the first woman to successful prosecute the man who raped her. Written in verse, this book will take you back to 1612, where Artemisia fights like hell for her truth to be heard.