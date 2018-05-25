It's Memorial Day Weekend, which means that summer has begun. You have three glorious days to get a jump on your beach reading, and luckily, there are so many fantastic new book releases just waiting for you to pick them up. It's definitely time to visit your nearest bookstore and grab yourself a fresh stack of reads. Plus, good news — you can definitely finish these books before the weekend's over.

Memorial Day Weekend is made for relaxing. Whether you're spending this weekend laying out by the pool or taking a much-needed laze in bed, it's definitely the right time to pick up a great read. From mind-bending speculative fiction to sweet summer romances to powerful memoirs, there's all kind of literary adventure waiting for you on this list. You're going to be absolutely riveted.

Plus, each one of these books clocks in under 350 pages, so you're sure to have them finished in no time. What better way to start off your summer than the satisfaction of finishing a book?

So kick off the summer in the best way possible and dive into one of these fantastic reads. Short and sizzling, these books will make your Memorial Day Weekend sparkle.

'MEM' by Bethany C. Morrow Page count: 192 Even though this book is short, it will have you thinking for days. MEM imagines an art deco world in which memories can be extracted and turned into zombie-like creatures. But everything changes Dolores Extract #1 starts forming her own memories... Click here to buy.

'The Way You Make Me Feel' by Maurene Goo Page count: 288 You need this fun summer YA novel in your life. When one of Clara Shin's pranks goes a little too far, her dad sentences to working in his food truck the whole summer. But as the summer progresses, she begins to form a friendship with her coworker, falls for the boy who works at the coffee shop next door, and actually becomes invested in her father's business. Click here to buy.

'Driving by Starlight' by Anat Deracine Page count: 288 Driving by Starlight is set in Saudi Arabia, where there are strict laws and practices restricting the freedoms of women. Teenage BFFs Leena and Mishie delight in taking small rebellions, from flirting to listening to Western music in secret. But as they near adulthood, Leena is dreaming of a more independent life. This is a powerful story that you need to read. Click here to buy.

'The Pisces' by Melissa Broder Page count: 270 After hitting rock bottom, Lucy is spending the summer in her sister's house on Venice Beach. She spends her days caring for her sister's dog and attending group therapy sessions for love and sex addiction. At night, she meets with a mysterious swimmer along the coast. But things take a turn when he reveals himself to be a merman, and they embark on a passionate, obsessive affair. Click here to buy.

'Belly Up' by Rita Bullwinkel Page count: 192 Short stories are the perfect treat for a weekend read. In this new collection, Rita Bullwinkel delivers some fiction that plays with the strange in the most profound ways. From a story about teenage girls who believe they're plants to a piece about a lover obsessed with the sound of harps tuning, each one of the stories will wow you in its own way. Click here to buy.

'The Girl Who Smiled Beads: A Story of War and What Comes After' by Clemantine Wamariya Page count: 288 This is a powerful memoir you cannot miss. When Clemantine Wamariya was six years old, she and her 15-year-old sister fled the Rwandan massacre. They spent the next six years wandering through seven African countries, perpetually hungry and with no idea if their parents were alive. Then, when Wamariya was 12, she and her sister were granted asylum in the United States and started an entirely new life. Click here to buy.

'You Think It, I'll Say It' by Curtis Sittenfeld Page count: 256 You probably already love Curtis Sittenfeld for her delectable novels, including Eligible and Prep. Now Sittenfeld has turned her pen to short stories, and they are filled with sharp characters, questionable decisions, missed connections, and extraordinary coincidences. You won't be able to put it down. Click here to buy.

'My So-Called Bollywood Life' by Nisha Sharma Page count: 304 Self-proclaimed Bollywood expert Winnie has been told by a pandit that she's destined to find love before her 18th birthday. But when Winnie returns from film camp to discover that her boyfriend Raj is hooking up with another girl, she's absolutely shocked. This is not how it's supposed to go. With the help of a cute fellow film geek, Winnie sets out to find a way to get her life back on track. Filled with Bollywood references and conventions, this book will truly delight Bollywood fans and inspire people unfamiliar with it to start watching. Click here to buy.

'How to Walk Away' by Katherine Center Page count: 320 Margaret has the perfect life — but after an accident, she is suddenly faced with the reality that she might not be able to walk again. As Margaret tries to sift through it all, she finds love in an unexpected place. Click here to buy.

11 'When the Beat Drops' by Anna Hecker Page count: 320 Especially if you love music, you have to hop onto this read. Mira is planning to spend the summer before her senior year practicing her trumpet for her upcoming auditions. But after going to a warehouse party, she unexpectedly falls for DJing — and a cute promoter. Click here to buy.