11 New Thriller Novels That Need To Be Made Into Movies ASAP

There's nothing like summer to make you want to get lost in a big blockbuster. But that doesn't mean the only place you'll find a cinema-worthy story is at the movie theater. No, get your towels all lined up on the beach, throw a blanket down at the park, or settle in at an outdoor coffee shop, because there are tons of cinematic, edge-of-your-seat, get-me-some-popcorn-because-things-are-getting-good new books for you to read this summer. And what better ones to check out in the warmer months than a juicy thriller book? We all know that books like Gone Girl, Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects have made their ways onto screens both big and small and have led to pop culture obsessions, analyzations, and endless dissections. But what new books should be the next to get the movie treatment?

These screen-worthy thrillers are the perfect companions for your beach getaway or European vacation. The 11 books below are all recent or soon-to-be released reads that bring together movie-ready twists and turns with immersive prose that will have you completely absorbed in cracking the clues, figuring out the culprit, and reveling in pitch-perfect twists. And yes, I truly believe these books need to be movies ASAP:

When one lavish Nantucket wedding ends in disaster before it can even begin — with the bride-to-be discovered dead in Nantucket Harbor just hours before the ceremony — everyone in the wedding party is suddenly a suspect. As Chief of Police Ed Kapenash investigates, he discovers that every wedding is a minefield — and no couple is perfect. Click here to buy.

Erin and her husband Mark on their honeymoon to Bora Bora. While scuba diving in the crystal blue sea, they find something in the water. Suddenly the newlyweds must make a dangerous choice: to speak out or to protect their secret. And their decision will trigger a devastating chain of events. Click her to buy.

On a day that begins like any other, Hal receives a mysterious letter bequeathing her a substantial inheritance. She realizes very quickly that the letter was sent to the wrong person. Soon, Hal finds herself at the funeral of the deceased… where it dawns on her that there is something very, very wrong about this strange situation and the inheritance at the center of it. Click here to buy.

When five hyper-successful women — fan favorite, Brett; golden girl, Kelly; author, Stephanie; comeback Queen, Lauren; and hippy Jen — agree to appear on a reality series set in New York City called Goal Diggers, the producers expect some serious drama. What they don't expect? That the season will result in murder. Click here to buy.

On the surface, Lydia Fitzsimons has the perfect life — wife of a respected, successful judge, mother to a beloved son, mistress of a beautiful house in Dublin. That beautiful house, however, holds a secret. And when Lydia’s son, Laurence, discovers its secret, wheels are set in motion that lead to an increasingly claustrophobic and devastatingly dark climax. Click here to buy.

As much as Libby Hall needs a vacation, she’s never considered taking one until she sees the note for a house swap. Libby and her husband Jamie can’t believe their good fortune when they arrive at the Heywood’s isolated seaside estate with its panoramic views. But when Jamie falls dangerously ill, all Libby wants is to return to their comfortably imperfect lives. But it’s already too late. Libby has just discovered the Heywoods’ biggest secret. Click here to buy.

Doting wife, devoted husband, cherished child. Merry, Sam, and Conor are the perfect family in the perfect place. When Merry's childhood friend Frank visits their Swedish paradise, she immediately becomes part of the family. All their lives, Frank and Merry have been more like sisters than best friends. And that's why Frank soon sees the things others might miss. Treacherous things But Frank, of all people, knows that the truth is rarely what you want the world to see. Click here to buy.

The last time Emma — or anyone — saw her Camp Nightingale friends Vivian, Natalie, Allison and Emma was Vivian closing the cabin door behind her, hushing Emma with a finger pressed to her lips. Now, Emma turns her past into paintings — which catch the attention of Francesca Harris-White, the owner of Camp Nightingale. When Francesca implores Emma to return to the camp as a painting instructor, Emma tries to find out what really happened to her friends. Click here to buy.

When Nora Watts' father killed himself, she denied her grief and carried on with her life. But a chance encounter with a veteran who knew him raises disturbing questions Nora can’t ignore. Finding the truth about her father’s life and his violent death takes her to Detroit where Sam Watts grew up. There, Nora discovers that the circumstances surrounding Sam’s suicide are more unsettling than she’d imagined. Click here to buy.

Joey is back home after four years working abroad with a brand new husband in tow. She's keen to find a place of her own, but for now, she's camped out in her brother's spare bedroom. And then, she meets the man next door. He’s the head teacher of the local high school, twice her age, and devastatingly attractive. Soon she finds she's watching him. All the time. But what she doesn’t know is that someone is watching her, too. Click here to buy.

When Diane Fleming appeared in Kit Owens's high school chemistry class, the two developed an unlikely friendship. Until Diane shared a secret that changed everything between them. Over a decade later, Kit thinks she's put Diane behind her forever. But the past comes roaring back when she discovers that Diane is her competition for a coveted position. Soon, they're locked in a dangerous game that threatens to destroy them both. The good news? This one has already been optioned for adaptation. Click here to buy.

For estranged friends Ashley, Natalie, and Lauren, it’s time to heal the old wounds between them. Where better to repair those severed ties than the beautiful paradise of Tulum, Mexico? But no one is being completely honest about the past or the secrets they’re hiding. When Ashley disappears, Natalie and Lauren have to try to piece together their hazy memories to figure out what could have happened to her, while also reconciling their feelings of guilt over their last moments together. Click here to buy.