There's something about Jane Austen novels, and especially Pride & Prejudice, that just screams fall reading to me. Maybe it's my obsession with You've Got Mail and Kathleen Kelly's enduring obsession with the love story between Elizabeth and Darcy. Maybe it's the setting of the book, all warmly-lit reading rooms and misty walks through lush green landscapes. Whatever it is, I always get the urge to re-read the classic romance during the chillier months. If you're anything like me, you've probably already pulled your well-worn copy from your bookshelf and are preparing for a long night of reading. But, wait!

While I am absolutely not going to discourage you from indulging in a re-read, I am going to point out that there are actually tons of modern takes on the plot and themes of Pride & Prejudice that you can add to your TBR this fall. The 11 books below are either direct retellings of the story or books that share the same plots and themes — think relationships across class divides, hate-to-love slow-burn romances with lots of intense pride and misplaced prejudice. Once you've finished cuddling up under a warm throw with your preferred version of the story, add a couple of these modern reads to your fall reading list.

'Pride' by Ibi Zoboi When the wealthy Darcy family moves in across the street, Zuri Benitez wants nothing to do with their two teenage sons, especially judgmental and arrogant Darius. But while dealing with four wild sisters, her rapidly gentrifying neighborhood, and college applications, Zuri must fight to find her place, or lose everything.

'Crazy Rich Asians' by Kevin Kwan When Rachel Chu agrees to spend the summer in Singapore with her boyfriend, Nicholas Young, she doesn't know he is actually one of Asia's richest and most eligible bachelors. Contending with the unfamiliar opulence, societal backstabbing, and Nick's disapproving mother, Rachel has to decide how much love is really worth.

'The Hating Game' by Sally Thorne Lucy Hutton and Joshua Templeman hate each other. Now up for the same promotion, their battle of wills has come to a head and Lucy refuses to back down…But she's also discovering that maybe she doesn't hate Joshua. And maybe, he doesn't hate her either. Or maybe this is just another game.

'The Education Of Margot Sanchez' by Lilliam Rivera After "borrowing" her father's credit card, Margot Sánchez is forced to work at her family's grocery store. Throughout the summer, she'll struggle to find her place amidst family drama, a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood, her rich classmates and with Moisés — the good looking but outspoken boy from the neighborhood who might change everything.

'The Windfall' by Diksha Basu When Mr. Jha unexpectedly comes into an enormous sum of money, he moves his wife from their housing complex in East Delhi to the super-rich side of town. But the move brings unintended consequences which ultimately force the entire Jha family to reckon with what truly matters in life.

'American Panda' by Gloria Chao Mei is a freshman at MIT, on track to fulfill the future her parents have predetermined for her. But when she developes a crush on her decidedly not Taiwanese classmate Darren Takahashi and reconnects with her brother, Xing, who is estranged from the family, she starts to wonder if she can ever truly be herself.

'Sofia Khan Is Not Obliged' by Ayisha Malik Unlucky in love Sofia Khan is ready to renounce men for good. Or at least she was, until her boss persuades her to write a tell-all expose about the Muslim dating scene. But in amongst marriage-crazy relatives and odd online daters, there is the lingering possibility that she might just be falling in love.

'When It's Real' by Erin Watt When teen celebrity Oakley Ford's team decides it's time for an image overhaul, they hire Vaughn Bennett to be his fake girlfriend. She only takes the gig because her family is strapped for cash. So what if she thinks Oakley's a self-centered jerk? There's no way they're ever going to fall for each other in real life.

'What We Were Promised' by Lucy Tan After years of chasing the American dream, the Zhen family has moved back to China. They join an elite community of Chinese-born, Western-educated professionals who have returned to a radically transformed city but are soon reckoning with the truths of success, family and figuring out where they truly belong.

'By Your Side' by Kasie West When Autumn Collins finds herself accidentally locked in the library with Dax Miller for an entire weekend, it's her worst nightmare. Autumn doesn't know much about Dax except that he's trouble. But as he and Autumn grudgingly open up to each other, Autumn is struck by their surprising connection — but can it survive in the real world?