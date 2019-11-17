Bustle

11 Of The Best Chunky Scarves To Wrap Yourself In For Winter 2019

A good scarf will never leave you. OK, physically, it probably will, but it'll always remain in your mind regardless. The cosy one that you just can't seem to replace, no matter how hard you try. Well, thanks to this season's penchant for oversized, super thick knits, you might be in luck. Here are the chunkiest scarves 2019 has to offer.

With temperatures dropping considerably in recent days, it's time to bulk up your outerwear. If you're prone to colds, don't leave home without a scarf. If you're always chilly, don't leave home without a scarf. And if you're nothing more than an accessory obsessive... You get the idea.

The following designs are all built to withstand even the most freezing of temperatures. Some use incredibly chunky fabrics to fend off the chill. Others come in ultra long lengths that can be wrapped around your neck more times than you'd care to count. And some are just plain massive.

So whether you're a fan of neon brights or pastel hues, into slogan statements or streetwear style, or just want something fluffy that doubles up as a blanket, there's definitely something for you. Good luck finding room for them in your wardrobe though.

1. A Streetwear Staple

Collusion Unisex Puffer Scarf
£15
|
ASOS
The most ridiculous of scarves, but a design you definitely won't be able to resist.

2. A Classic Knit

Bea Oversized Cable Knit Scarf
£25
|
Accessorize
A cable knit is a classic chunky technique. Embrace this rust-coloured one.

3. A Feminist Gift

Cashmere Phenomenal Woman Scarf
£225
|
Brora
The great Helena Bonham Carter designed this ginormous statement scarf. Inspired by a Maya Angelou poem, it's made from cosy cashmere and 10 percent of its profits go to Save the Children. Pricy, but worth it.

4. A Winter White

Knitted Tassel Scarf
£22
|
Topshop
Opt for a lighter look with this cream knitted sensation.

5. A Real Neck-Warmer

Knitted Blanket Scarf
£79
|
Cos
This thick knit scarf is big enough to keep your entire heard warm should you so choose.

6. A Lot Of Chunk

Giant Chunky Knit Scarf
£55
|
Not On The High Street
Crafted from merino wool, this extreme chunky style is over two metres long and comes in whichever colour you like.

7. A Blanket Special

Textured Weave Scarf
£25.99
|
Zara
Large enough to make a cosy blanket, this sky blue scarf will serve you well this season.

8. A Pastel Delight

Pastel Fringed Oversized Chunky Scarf
£14
£11.20
|
Boohoo
Liven up your winter wardrobe with this rainbow-style design.

9. A Surprisingly Practical Choice

UO Knit Pocket Scarf
£24
|
Urban Outfitters
Ever wanted a scarf with a pocket? Well, your wish has been granted.

10. A Cute & Fluffy Look

Champagne Dreams Faux Fur Scarf
£88
|
Free People
This super long, super fluffy scarf is guaranteed to never leave your sight.

11. A Vibrant Finish

Red Chunky Scarf
£75
|
Birdsong
Made from sustainably sourced wool, this ethical hand-knitted scarf comes in an unmissable colour.