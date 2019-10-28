Bustle

9 Cosy Co-Ords To Snuggle Up In During Autumn & Winter 2019

By Lauren Sharkey
Who felt a distinct chill setting in over the weekend? I most certainly did. And do you know what that calls for? A cosy co-ord to either curl up in on the sofa at home or to keep you warm when braving the winter clime.

Not only are co-ords immensely practical, they are also the easiest thing to wear when you can't be bothered to think about clothes but still want to look like you've made an effort. Need to impress? Try a shimmery knit and matching skirt. Longing to do nothing but gorge on a Netflix boxset? Try a fluffy sweatshirt and trouser combo. Planning a night out? Opt for a printed two-piece with a high neck to beat away the cold.

There's a co-ord for sporty types, a co-ord for minimalists, a co-ord for those who are just looking for some fashion freedom. Whether you opt for a retro-inspired look or a truly modern silhouette, know that you will be cosy and comfy all day long. After all, there really is nothing better.

Below are some of the best co-ord sets available on the high street right now. Some can be bought separately so you can easily mix and match; others only come as a two-piece.

1. An artistic print

Champion Reverse Weave Half Zip Sweatshirt
£110
|
ASOS
With a colourful abstract print and fluffy feel, this sweatshirt is all you'll need on a freezing cold day. Available in UK size 8 to 16.

And the matching bottoms

Champion Reverse Weave Joggers
£85
|
ASOS
And the matching joggers come with proper pockets to keep hands cosy, no matter where you are. Available in UK size 8 to 16.

2. A liberating knit

Plus Rib Long Sleeve Top & Culotte Co-Ord
£20
£16
|
Boohoo
Culottes may not seem like the most practical winter wear, but they're ideal for lounging around indoors. Available in UK size 16 to 28.

3. A cricket-inspired set

Plus Size Beige Cable Knit Flared Trousers Co-Ord
£28
|
Missguided
If you're a fan of the old cream cable knit look, you can get twice your money's worth with this flared co-ord. Available in UK size 16 to 26.

4. A classic pattern

Soft Touch High Neck Top
£20
|
Simply Be
With a warming high neck, this leopard print look is a practical yet striking way to work the co-ord trend. Available in UK size 10 to 32.

And the matching bottoms

Soft Touch Trousers
£18
|
Simply Be
Whether you want to work out or sit and do nothing, opt for the matching leopard print trousers. Available in UK size 10 to 32.

5. A snakeskin option

Verona Curve High Neck Python Print Co-Ord Top
£35
|
ASOS
Leopard print not your thing? Try 2019's version: the snake print. This high-necked top is available in UK size 18 to 30.

And the matching bottoms

Verona Curve Wide Leg Python Print Trouser Co-Ord
£35
£28
|
ASOS
Nothing feels more relaxing than wearing a wide-legged pair of trousers. The print is just a bonus. Available in UK size 18 to 30.

6. An evening choice

Camel Knitted Two Piece Co-Ord
£60
£48
|
Miss Selfridge
For a knitted co-ord that you can wear for even the smartest of occasions, try this camel-hued skirt and jumper combo. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

7. A retro two-piece

Band Of Gypsies Crushed Velvet Co-Ord
£85
|
Topshop
Designed in a truly festive fabric, this luxe co-ord features a shacket (that can be worn as a shirt or jacket) and retro flares. Available in UK size 4 to 16.

8. A shimmering design

Shimmery Knit Blouse
£29.99
|
Zara
Add a glittery touch to your co-ord appetite with this pale blue knit. Available in UK size 8 to 12.

And the matching skirt

Shimmery Knit Skirt
£29.99
|
Zara
Change things up by pairing the aforementioned knit with a high-waisted midi skirt. Available in UK size 8 to 12.

9. One to beat the rain

Acid Wash Print Anorak
£60
|
Monki
Gold and lavender tones combine in this unisex windbreaker jacket. Available in UK size 4 to 20.

And the matching bottoms

Acid Wash Print Sweatpants
£50
|
Monki
The matching printed joggers are obviously cosy yet super lightweight too. Available in UK size 4 to 20.