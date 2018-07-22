11 Photos Of World Leaders That Look Like The Cover Of A Romance Novel

If you think about it, world leaders belong to a sort of exclusive club, where you see your comrades every once in a while to discuss everything that's gone on in the time since you last saw each other. It's natural that these people would develop relationships with each other — and so naturally, there would also be photos of world leaders that look like romance novel covers.

Twitter user Matt Haughey made this observation in June after seeing a picture of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, appearing to be post-embrace, staring deeply into each other eyes. "Getty images always sneaks one photo that looks like the cover of a romance novel in any set of attractive world leaders meeting," Haughey wrote on Twitter.

While Macron and Trudeau have been the subject of much bromance-theorizing online, they're not the only ones to appear in photos like this. There's enough hand-shaking and back-clapping at any gathering of world leaders to fill the covers of several bookshelves of trashy — or classy — romance novels, even if the content of their meetings might not be quite so juicy. With these photos, though, you can imagine the conversations these leaders were having for yourself.

1 The Original Inspiration Haughey even imagined a title for the first textual representation of Macron and Trudeau's bromance — Socialized Medicine: It's Just What The Doctor Ordered.

2 Emmanuel Macron & Angela Merkel Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For centuries, France and Germany were either at war, recovering from war, or preparing for the next war. Under the leadership of Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, though, that's all over.

3 Theresa May & Viktor Orban Carl Court/Getty Images News/Getty Images The imagined exchange between British Prime Minister Theresa May and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban almost writes itself: "Prime Minister, may I?" Viktor asked, a twinkle in his eye. Tickled at the pun and the chivalry, Theresa giggled, extending her hand towards the diminutive man standing in front of her, looking up at her with steely blue eyes.

4 Benjamin Netanyahu & Donald Trump GPO/Getty Images News/Getty Images For Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and American President Donald Trump, it's two men against a cold, cold world.

5 Vladimir Putin & Xi Jingping Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping lays a medal — or a whole necklace of medals — very lovingly around the neck of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

6 Kim Jong Un & Moon Jae-In Handout/Getty Images News/Getty Images The very picture of a star-crossed romance — Chairman of the Worker's Party of Korea Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae In embrace, divided by nothing but decades of fraught history.

7 Enrique Peña Nieto & Francois Hollande Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images News/Getty Images Former French president Francois Hollande looks like he's keeping a dirty little secret from Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto. A conspiracy to get Mexico to pay for the wall, perhaps?

8 Donald Trump & Shinzo Abe Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, sharing a hidden moment.

9 Theresa May & Angela Merkel Leon Neal/Getty Images News/Getty Images The leaders of Britain and Germany look like they've spent their whole lives missing each other — but maybe this latest national security summit held at a venerable location will change things for good.

10 Emmanuel Macron & Donald Trump Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Is this the sequel from Emmanuel Macron's bromance novel with Justin Trudeau?