Beyoncé is a very proud mama. On Dec. 9, the singer praised her 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, for her first movie role in Mufasa: The Lion King after attending the world premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

In the prequel story and sequel to 2019’s live-action The Lion King, Blue Ivy makes her feature film debut as the voice of Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala. Beyoncé also reprises her role as Nala from the 2019 film alongside Donald Glover as Simba.

On Instagram, Bey shared photos of Blue Ivy posing on the red carpet at her big premiere, sporting a stunning Christian Siriano gold ballgown. “My gorgeous baby girl,” she wrote. “This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining.”

As seen in footage from Entertainment Tonight, Bey cheered on Blue Ivy from the sidelines as she posed on the red carpet, before joining her for some photos. Later on, Blue was also joined by her father, Jay-Z, and grandmother Tina Knowles. As she was leaving the premiere, Bey told ET she was “so proud” of her daughter.

Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Behind The Scenes

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The morning after the premiere, Good Morning America published an exclusive behind-the-scenes video that featured the mother-daughter duo working on Mufasa. “If I told my younger self that I would be in a movie, I’d never believe myself,” Blue Ivy told the camera, to which her mom sweetly responded, “Well, you are girl, you are.”

Blue Ivy opened up about her “amazing” experience working with the crew and director Barry Jenkins. “I feel like everybody that’s a part of this is so helpful and supportive,” she said. “Barry is a really sweet person. He tells me ways that I can improve on my lines... in the nicest way possible. I’m really happy for girls that look like me all around the world are able to watch this movie and hear and see themselves in it.”

Meanwhile, Beyoncé was ready to burst into tears as she watched her daughter work. “Seeing Blue as Kiara and hearing her voice come out of that character, it was really hard to focus and do my job after that,” she said before her 6-year-old daughter Rumi crashed the sweet moment.

“[Blue] did such a beautiful job and I can’t believe how natural she is,” Bey continued. “I’m just proud of you. And I can’t believe how big and grown-up you are. And I’m proud that she’s gonna represent so many young brown girls around the world. Nobody’s prouder than mommy.”