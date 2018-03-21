11 Poems By Women To Read When You Are Totally Over Men

I regret to inform you all that men are cancelled for the rest of the year 2018. We're going to try this one without them. I mean, look, I have friends who are men. I've dated men. My father is even a man — it's not that all men behave badly. It's just that enough men behave badly, and the rest of us need to lie down for a year or so because of it. Or we need to scream, or cry, or read some excellent verse, so here are a few poems for when you're fed up with men.
Poetry is there for you when the guy you're dating suddenly seems to have dropped off the face of the Earth, only to resurface several months later in someone else's profile picture. It's there for you when you're too burnt out to check social media, because you can't stomach any more statuses defending predatory male celebrities. Poems can express the depths of rage, hurt, and just plain ol' exhaustion that come with being anyone other than a man in America in 2018 in a way that mere prose simply can't.
So the next time you feel like you need to eject yourself from society and go live on Wonder Woman's chill all lady island for the next few decades, take a deep breath and read (or listen to) some poetry: