11 Pro-Choice Activists Tell Us What’s At Stake With This SCOTUS Case

March 10 is National Abortion Provider Appreciation Day. Less than a week before, on March 4, the United States Supreme Court heard oral arguments for a case that could dramatically restrict abortion access in Louisiana. The real action that day was outside the courtroom, where demonstrators from around the country gathered to support abortion providers and pregnant people’s right to choose. Bustle spoke with 11 activists in honor of the holiday, from Planned Parenthood's acting president and CEO to students.