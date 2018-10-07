There are two types of people in this world: Early risers and night owls. The ongoing debate between which is better will always live on (team night owls forever), but let’s face the facts: We live in a morning person’s world. A majority of people have to wake up early to get ready for a nine-to-five job, and plenty of those people voluntarily wake up even earlier to hit the gym before work or make a well-balanced breakfast. Can you believe? For anyone who prefers to stay up later, mornings can be straight-up exhausting and may end feeling like a daze until your coffee kicks in. Luckily, if you tend to hit the “snooze” button a little too often, there are products that can help you become a morning person, even if you're the biggest night owl ever.

As Tonic reported, studies have shown there are benefits to being a night owl — such as increased creativity and productivity late in the evening. What’s more, most studies indicate night owls may even be a tad smarter than larks. However, on the flipside, research has discovered morning people are happier, experience less emotional distress later in life, and are more proactive on the whole. And, as Smithsonian reported this past April, a recent study found night owls have a 10 percent higher risk of dying early (though the scientists behind the research aren’t sure why).

There are pros and cons to being both a morning person or a night owl. Emerging science suggests that, on some level, your preference may be genetic. However, that doesn’t mean you’re doomed to a lifetime of groggy mornings if you are a night owl with an early schedule. Here are 11 things that can help you be more of a morning person.

1 Caffeine-Infused Soap Shower Shock Caffeinated Peppermint Soap $7.99 ThinkGeek Using a caffeinated-infused soap can perk you up in the A.M. so you feel ready to take on the day. According to ThinkGeek's website, "Each bar of Shower shock contains approximately 12 servings/showers per 4 ounce bar, with 200 milligrams of caffeine per serving." That way, you no longer need to jolt yourself awake with a cold shower. Buy Now

2 Matcha Powder Organic Match Tea Powder $7.95 The Tea Spot Rather than doubling up on your espresso shots, consider making the switch to matcha in the mornings. Matcha tea also delivers a kick of caffeine, but its effects tend to be longer-lasting. What's more, it doesn't come with a crash — making it the perfect beverage for a night owl who needs sustainable energy throughout the day. Buy Now

3 To-Do List Knock Knock To Do Sticky Notes $14.64 Amazon It seems like morning larks are always organized. If you want to feel a little more prepared in the A.M., consider getting yourself a paper to-do list. Fill it out the night before so you don't forget any of your tasks. Buy Now

5 Fancy Alarm Clock Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock $46.20 Amazon Investing in a fancy alarm clock is totally worth it if you have trouble hopping out of bed when it's time to wake up. This alarm clock was designed to stimulate sunrise to make mornings feel less grueling. Buy Now

7 All-In-One Breakfast Station Nostalgia 3-in-1 Breakfast Station $79.99 Amazon For night owls, breakfast may translate grabbing a granola bar when you're halfway out the door. However, a breakfast station could help simplify your morning routine, and make the first meal of the day feel less like an afterthought. Nostalgia Products' retro breakfast station has a griddle, coffee maker, and toaster over so you can make a hot meal all in one place. Buy Now

8 Highly Organized Laptop Bag Mancro Laptop Backpack $28.99 Amazon If you want the mornings to feel less daunting, get yourself stylish laptop bag that has multiple pockets so you can stay organized. That way, you never have to spend time in the A.M. endlessly searching for items you need, or be late for work again. Buy Now

9 Eat An Energy-Boosting Snack High Octane Energy Mix $7.99 Nuts.com Bogged down in the morning by tiredness? Try to keep snacks at your desk that will give you an energy boost. According to Nuts.com, this trail mix is formulated to help you beat mid-morning fatigue, and is packed with "antioxidant packed mulberries, raw almonds, energy boosting dark chocolate-covered espresso beans, English walnuts, raw pepitas, dried pineapple, fiber-loaded crimson raisins and goji berries." Yum! Buy Now

10 Activity And Sleep Tracker Fitbit Flex 2 $58.53 Amazon Not only does this Fitbit track your steps and the distance you've walked, but it can also track how well and long you sleep. And, it even features a vibrating alarm clock setting if you need an extra boost in the am. If you feel unmotivated to get up and moving in the mornings, a Fitbit could give you the extra push you're looking for. Buy Now

11 Shower Speaker Polk Audio Swimmer Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $59.99 Amazon Make your morning more lively with a waterproof speaker you can take into the shower with you. There's almost nothing will wake you up more efficiently than jamming to your favorite tunes while you get ready for the day. Just be sure not to slip and fall while dancing. Buy Now