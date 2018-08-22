If you're dreading the start of school, you might want to avoid your Instagram feed for a bit, because the back-to-school posts are decidedly coming. But whether you're excited to start a new semester or would rather hit "snooze" on the whole autumn thing altogether, odds are you'll be posting something, too — and what better way to celebrate than with a punny back-to-school Instagram caption to take some of the pressure off?

Whether you're heading back to high school or returning to your college campus, it can be hard to shake off that laid-back summer mindset and get back into the grind of school work. Even if it takes you some time, once you're focused back on school, you can start to enjoy the atmosphere again. Yeah, the exams and endless flow of work being thrown your way can be brutal, but look on the bright side: what other time in your life will you be surrounded by friends five days of the week? When else will you not have to worry about utility bills or dressing up to go to a full time job every morning at 8 a.m.?

Most of us go to school from the age of three or four until we're 18-22 years old — memories of being in the classroom are pretty much the entire first chapter of our lives. Although much of it can seem mundane in the moment (e.g. listening to a lecture that might as well be on Spotify's Deep Sleep playlist), it's definitely important to appreciate the good times. In the words of Ferris Bueller: "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." Read on for a bunch of punny Insta captions you can use to commemorate your first day back this year.

1. Organic chemistry is difficult. Those who study it have alkynes of trouble.

For all you chem majors out there — stay strong.

2. Think like a proton. Always positive.

3. Exponential equations are a pain in my asymptote.

Humor is the only thing that makes math semi bearable, after all.

4. Just passed my driving test, I guess you can call me a "Rhoads Scholar."

Oxford, here I come.

5. I like my statistical data median rare.

6. I need to study for my philosophy exam but I just Kant.

It's just not my Nietzche.

7. I do all my math work at home because I can only function in my domain.

8. The library should have several floors because it's a multi story building.

9. Eating tons of snacks while I study is my kind of cramming.

Snacks while studying is a foolproof recipe for success.

10. A rule of grammar: double negatives are a no-no.

11. I'm bad at math, so the equation 2n + 2n is 4n to me.

Ba dum tss!

Hopefully this has inspired at least one foolproof Insta caption idea — as far as the actually school thing, though, you all are on your own.