11 Punny Friday The 13th Instagram Captions That Make Light Of This Creepy Day

Keep an eye out for any symbols of bad luck, folks! Friday the 13th is upon us, and if you're at all superstitious, it might feel like Halloween is happening in spring! On Apr. 13, the year 2018 will have its first Friday the 13th. The notorious date could bring bad luck, if you believe in that sort of thing — and because it's 2018 and social media runs the world, you know we'll all be documenting our despair. Lucky for you, though, you'll also have tons of opportunities to make light of the bad vibes that Friday the 13th might bring – for instance, perhaps by posting a punny Friday the 13th Instagram caption to make fun of the creepiness of the day.

If you're worried about this day — there's even a phobia dedicated to it known as "triskaidekaphobia" — it should be of some comfort that we only have to endure two Friday the 13th dates in 2018: The second one awaits us in July.

But, what did this number even do to deserve such a bad reputation? The answer could go further back than the Middle Ages all the way to the Last Supper. Rooted in religion, National Geographic reports that the fear is most likely, "surrounding the 13th guest at the Last Supper — Judas, the apostle said to have betrayed Jesus — and the crucifixion of Jesus on a Friday." In today's Western culture the fear of the number could have been kept alive thanks to slasher horror movies.

Through the centuries, we've attributed other things to symbols of bad luck, and created ways to surround ourselves with good luck. These are the infamous superstitions. According to Ranker.com, when they asked people to admit to the superstitions they believe in, "men were more likely to wish on a shooting star, while women said they knock on wood after saying something positive to avoid 'tempting the fates' to do bad." And if wood isn't around when I need it, you better believe I am knocking on my scalp while saying "knock on wood" in order to not jinx myself.

Whether you're superstitious or not, you might notice an ~energy shift~ on Friday the 13th because there are some people who take it seriously and proceed with caution. Whatever ladder, or broken mirror selfie you intend to publish on Apr. 13th, make sure it has a caption attached to it that'll make light of the day. And maybe even cause some eye rolls as any good pun does!

"It's *Fried*ay The 13th!" Giphy What's for breakfast this Friday the 13th? If you're making anything other than fried eggs, you're doing it wrong!

"It's just the bad luck of the draw." Giphy When it's Friday the 13th, the saying "luck of the draw" gets a little tune up.

"Frightday the 13th" Giphy Because what is Friday the 13th if not a day of sheer fright?!

"This mirror has me cracking up." Giphy For your mirror selfie. Hope cracking up into a mirror doesn't also bring seven years of bad luck.

"Unlucky In Love" Giphy Everybody has their Tinder nightmare story.

"The number 13? Not on my watch!" Giphy Tearable Puns knows how to be punny on a day so many fear.

"Today's Dinner: Fettuccini Afraid-o." Giphy I'll take a bowl of that!

"I'd be more scared of Friday the 13th if it were Monday." Giphy Sunday night is way scarier than any Friday.

"Black cat's got your tongue?" Giphy If you can't think of anything to say on Friday the 13th, this works.

"Let's watch scary movies and eat I-Scream." Giphy Even though it's Friday you can still make it a sundae. Get it?