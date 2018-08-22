Breakfast lovers, your Instagram-worthy moment is almost here. Waffle Day — an unofficial holiday but 100 percent real in our hearts — will be celebrated on August 24. Any day of the year is fair game to post brunch pics, but why not get an extra special shot in honor of the day, complete with one of these punny Waffle Day Instagram captions?

This particular holiday is more popularly celebrated in Sweden (known to the Swedes as Våffeldagen) on March 25 and marks the beginning of Spring. What better way to enjoy the start of warm months than with stacks and stacks of waffles? "Swedish waffles are flatter then the more well known Belgian waffle and are normally made in a special waffle maker which makes the waffles heart-shaped," Visit Sweden explains. Honestly, any type of waffle is fair game in my book.

Take the opportunity of this just-for-fun holiday to visit your favorite brunch spot (hopefully one that knocks it out of the park when it comes to waffles) with your pals, take some pictures, and treat yourself. There are few simpler joys in life than breakfast food, and waffles are among the best of them. As Leslie Knope once wisely said, “We need to remember what's important in life: friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn't matter, but work is third.”

1. "I love you a waffle lot."

2. "All you knead is love."

A bread-centric pun, but close enough. Hopefully your friend across the table has some toast on their plate.

3. "Working out is waffle."

4. "I think you are waffley cute."

Whether you're talking about your significant other or the food on the plate, it works either way.

5. "Did you hear about the guy who ate 20 pancakes for breakfast?" "How waffle."

6. "This is my jam."

Buttermilk waffles with fresh strawberry jam, anyone?

7. "I dropped my waffle on a California beach, now it's a Sandy Eggo."

Get it? Sandy Eggo, San Diego? We'll be here all week.

8. "We're butter together."

There's no greater bond than that between a girl and her waffles. Stranger Things and Parks and Rec showed us that.

9. "Couldn't beat this if I fried."

Totally biased because I'm from the South, but nothing on this earth is more delicious than fried chicken and waffles.

10. "Thanks a brunch for the waffles."

Thanks a brillion.

11. "Glazed and confused."

Perfect for your glazed-donut-waffle hybrid pic.

However you choose to celebrate the momentous occasion that is Waffle Day this year, just remember to shout out to your girl Leslie Knope, who no doubt will end the day under a table at JJ's Diner surrounded by the ruins of what were once entire stacks of waffles. And, barring that, try out one of these delicious waffle recipes — whether you're looking for sweet, savory, or Knope-y, odds are you'll find something on there that will light up your taste buds (and, of course, your Instagrams). Waffle responsibly, everyone!