11 Quotes From Evan Rachel Wood’s Testimony On Sexual Abuse That Will Devastate You

On Tuesday, a Westworld actress sat before Congress and detailed the sexual abuse she experienced years ago. The most powerful quotes from Evan Rachel Wood's testimonywere meant to highlight why she believes all 50 states should pass their own version of the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights Act. That bill became federal law two years ago with unanimous support, but it carries no weight in the individual states, most of which have yet to pass similar legislation of their own.
The Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights Act mandates that rape kits be preserved until the statute of limitations expires and gives survivors the right to know the forensic results of their kit. It's tacked onto the 2004 Crime Victims’ Rights Act, of which every state later passed its own version. However, just nine states have passed a version of the Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights: California, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.
Wood was one of three women who testified about the sexual abuse they experienced, urging Congress to grant survivors' rights nationwide. Her testimony shined a light on how sexual abuse affects survivors both physically and mentally — and why they deserve a safety net.
"It Started Slow"
"I Truly Felt Like I Could Die"
"Disappear, Go Numb"
"Easier For Me To Be Raped Again"
"I Simply Thought I Was Going Crazy"
"Others Are Not So Fortunate"
"I Feel Sorry For You"
"This Makes Me Think Of My Son"
"The Lies Society Tells Us About Men"
"A Safety Net That May Save Someone’s Life"
"This Is Called Progress"
After her testimony, Wood tweeted a photo of herself before Congress with the caption: "Never stop fighting."