Netflix might not seem like the place to go for reality TV, and if you're an American viewer, you probably won't find too much you're familiar with. There are actually a ton of reality shows on Netflix, but they aren't the hugely popular ones that air on TV and that might come to mind first when you think of the genre. On Netflix, you won't find reality classics like Real Housewives, The Bachelor, or Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but you will find a ton of home, cooking, and competition shows that are pretty addicting, too.

For whatever reason, a lot of the shows in the reality category on Netflix are British, and a lot of those have to do with home buying or making food. While this is probably not for everyone — especially if you're looking for something more Bravo-esque — these reality shows are still plenty entertaining. And if you're not into watching Brits house hunt, how about an Australian show about weddings or a Canadian show about cheerleading? Basically, there's plenty of reality on Netflix, jbut ust not much of it is American if you want to look beyond big hits like Queer Eye and Nailed It!.

Here are 11 reality shows on Netflix that you might not have heard of, but that you should definitely look into if you're a fan of the genre.

1. Escape To The Country

BBC One

Escape to the Country is not underrated in the U.K. where it originates — it's already had 15 seasons. But if you're an American who hasn't yet watched it, it's like House Hunters, except all the home buyers are looking for properties in rural parts of Britain. It also works very well as a sleep aid, because it's very calming.

2. Grand Designs

Channel 4

Grand Designs is another show that's had a long life in the U.K. — 18 seasons and numerous spinoffs — but that is growing in popularity in the U.S. thanks to Netflix. Each episode follows a person, couple, or family who are working to achieve their dream of designing a really funky/expensive/unique home.

3. Cheapest Weddings

Seven Network

If you're someone who finds yourself tuning into Say Yes To The Dress or Four Weddings, this one might be for you. Unlike the brides on the TLC shows who are often spending ridiculous amounts of money, the couples on Australian show Cheapest Weddings are trying to have... cheap weddings.

4. The Great British Baking Show

BBC One

The Great British Baking Show (called The Great British Bake Off in the U.K.) is only underrated in that it can never be highly rated enough. This is just a fact.

5. The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass

BBC One

Need more Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood after watching The Great British Baking Show? Yes. Yes, you do. On Masterclass the two judges show off their own recipes and give viewers more time to hear their wonderful voices.

6. The Big Family Cooking Showdown

BBC Two

This one is like The Great British Baking Show except instead of individuals, families are competing, and instead of baking, it's cooking. I mean, look, the title really says it all.

7. The Great Interior Design Challenge

BBC Two

Based on the descriptions of The Great British Baking Show and The Big Family Cooking Showdown... yeah, you can probably tell what this one is about on your own. Of course, it's also British.

8. Cheer Squad

ABC Spark

Fan of Bring It On? You might be into this Canadian show that follows a team of cheerleaders called the Great White Sharks (amazing name) while they try to defend their world championship title.

9. Deals In The Desert

Netflix

It's like Million Dollar Listing, but set in the Middle East. And yes, the houses are very extravagant.

10. Mexico Diseña

Netflix

Fashion designers in Mexico face off on this show that sounds very much like another famous competition design show you might know and love.

11. Bondi Rescue

Network Ten

This Australian reality show follows a group of lifeguards who work at Bondi Beach. They deal with everything from sharks to riptides to thieves.

There you have it. A wide array of (mostly British) reality shows to choose from. Now you just have to decide if you're more in the mood for food, houses, or sharks.