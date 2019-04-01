As winter comes to a close, spring provides the opportunity to feel refreshed and revitalized. You can't but feel light and airy this time of year, when the birds start chirping from the trees above and the flowers bloom on the fields below. It may even put you in the mood to kick up the romance in your life, whether that's IRL or onscreen. So take note of the 11 romantic movies coming out this spring if you're hankering to see some new (or newly retold) love stories.

Of course, there are some major, exciting movies coming out this season that don't revolve around romance, like Avengers: Endgame, the DCEU's new standalone Shazam!, and the Men in Black reboot. They'll certainly get your blood flowing and your theories churning, but these blockbusters aren't all the spring has to offer.

Elsewhere on the spring slate, you can find all different kinds of romances playing out, from forbidden loves to historical affairs to sweet teen flirtations. There are Oscar winners and Netflix originals and indie festival hits all getting in on the action, so it's great time to be in love — even if it's just for the two hours while you're watching one of these films.

1. 'Unicorn Store' Netflix on YouTube Coming to Netflix, Brie Larson both directs and stars in the story of an artist who struggles to fit in or find her calling. In the midst of her self-exploration, a budding romance helps Kit find her way. Streaming on Netflix April 5.

2. 'Mary Magdalene' IFC Films/YouTube This biblical adaptation primarily focuses on Mary Magdalene's (Rooney Mara) path to becoming a pariah and her romantic relationship with Jesus (Joaquin Phoenix). In theaters April 12.

3. 'Wild Nights With Emily' Greenwich Entertainment on YouTube Molly Shannon stars as Emily Dickinson in this film, which had its world premiere at South by Southwest earlier in March. Despite the poet's reputation as a recluse, this movie attests that she was more irreverent than history would have it — and that she was very much in love. In theaters April 12.

4. 'The Perfect Date' Netflix on YouTube Noah Centineo, king of the Netflix high school rom-com, is back in this modern comedy inspired by classic teen films like 10 Things I Hate About You and She's All That. Streaming on Netflix April 12.

5. 'After' Aviron Pictures on YouTube The movie that was born of One Direction fanfic stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin as a mismatched couple who embark on a steamy affair. In theaters April 12.

6. 'Someone Great' Netflix on YouTube You wouldn't expect a movie about a breakup to be so romantic, but this girls trip featuring Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow, and DeWanda Wise features some cute relationship moments and steamy hookups. Streaming on Netflix on April 19.

7. 'Long Shot' Summit Entertainment/YouTube Seth Rogen plays an unemployed journalist, Fred, who decides he wants to pursue a romance with his former babysitter, Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron), who happens to be running for president. It's a silly love story that might just inspire you to shoot your shot. In theaters May 3.

8. 'Tell It To The Bees' ONE Media on YouTube Anna Paquin and Holliday Grainger star in this tale of forbidden love that is sweeter than honey. In theaters May 3.

9. 'Tolkien' FoxSearchlight on YouTube This biopic of fantasy author J.R.R. Tolkien doesn't focus on hobbits or rings but on the romance between him (Nicholas Hoult) and wife, Edith Bratt (Lily Collins), which inspires the author's works. In theaters May 10.

10. 'The Sun Is Also A Star' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Based on Nicola Yoon's YA novel, The Sun Is Also a Star stars Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton as a romantic duo who find each other on an ill-fated day. It will break your spirit and then mend it back together. In theaters May 17.