9 Romantic Movies Streaming Now That Are Perfect For Snuggling Up On The Couch

A universal truth about winter is that when the weather starts getting bad, many of us immediately take to the couch and load up as many movies as possible. There's always something so comforting about spending a cozy winter night indoors watching a good movie, snuggled up under a blanket with your significant other, friend, pet, or even just by yourself. And while there are many genres of film worth checking out, of course, there are plenty of great romance movies streaming now that are truly perfect to watch when you're chilling at home all season long.

Some of the movies on the list below, chosen by Bustle's Entertainment editors, are feel good rom-coms, while others are more serious dramas or sci-fi adventures featuring love-focused plotlines. So even if you're not normally a huge fan of the romance genre, there's bound to be a film on this list you'll be interested in watching this December and onward. And hey, if you are already a big romance movie lover and have seen a bunch of these films before, there's nothing wrong with re-watching old favorites — in fact, that can sometimes be an even better movie-watching experience. So grab your comfiest blanket, make some popcorn or hot chocolate, and stream these nine movies this snowy season.

'Man Up' StudiocanalUK on YouTube Streaming On: Netflix "I love a mistaken identity plot and fully support Simon Pegg as a romantic lead, so I'll be under my mound of blankets watching Man Up. Lake Bell plays an increasingly pessimistic woman who accidentally steals another woman's blind date (Pegg), and, as you've probably guessed, she can't keep up the ruse the whole time. Nancy is an extremely relatable counter to the more common bubbly rom-com heroine, their antics are genuinely laugh-out-loud funny, and the London backdrop will immediately send you searching for reasonable airfares." — Sage Young, Movies Editor

'The Spectacular Now' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Streaming On: Netflix "Although The Spectacular Now is not exactly a feel-good movie (no spoilers here, but bring the tissues), it's still a beautiful romance absolutely worth watching. And Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley's performances are so good." — Rachel Simon, Entertainment News Editor

'Sleeping With Other People' IFC Films on YouTube Streaming On: Netflix "A clever rom-com with an all-star cast, Sleeping With Other People is basically the 2015 version of Valentine’s Day, but with a little edge. It’s romantic without being schmaltzy — the perfect pick for cynics who still have a little hope. And while it follows a familiar formula, it still makes for a fun, low-effort watch." — Dana Getz, Associate TV Editor

'Two Night Stand' Movieclips Coming Soon on YouTube Streaming On: Amazon Prime "Two Night Stand is an underrated gem you NEED to watch this winter. It stars Miles Teller as a bro-ish dude looking for a one night stand on a dating app and Analeigh Tipton (one of the best talents ANTM has given us) as the girl who decides, why the hell not? Of course, they quickly find out they really don't mesh well together. But, as the title suggests, their awkward one night stand becomes an even more cringe-worthy two night stand due to a surprise snow storm that shuts down the city. Watching these two argue and slowly fall in love is a great remedy to the winter blues and a great option for a night when you're snowed in yourself. It's cute, funny, and also features Kid Cudi in a supporting role. What more could a person ask for?" — Olivia Truffaut-Wong, Associate Entertainment Editor

'Set It Up' Netflix on YouTube Streaming On: Netflix "If you missed Set It Up's overnight popularity this summer, what were you doing? But fear not, this movie holds up just as well in the wintertime. It's a sweet rom-com about two overworked assistants who fall for each other while playing matchmaker for their bosses. It'll make you A. want pizza immediately, and B. feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Win-win." — Jamie Primeau, Celebrity Editor

'Sabrina' Sabrina (1995) - Trailer on YouTube Streaming On: Amazon Prime "While some puritans might insist on watching only the original with Audrey Hepburn, my most favorite romantic comedy of all-time is the 1995 remake of Sabrina, with Harrison Ford, Greg Kinnear, and Julia Ormond. It's the ultimate romantic story — her childhood crush finally falls in love with her and so does his handsome brooding brother! There are ornate garden parties in the Hamptons, private jets with clinky champagne glasses, and at the end, the man admits he was being a jerk the whole time. In PARIS. What more can a woman ask for? Also, Nancy Marchand (better known as Tony Soprano's mom) is a gem and gives this '90s movie high rewatch value." — Karen Fratti, Associate TV Editor

'The Big Sick' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Streaming On: Amazon Prime "It's not a spoiler to say that The Big Sick, which is based on co-writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon's real-life relationship, has a happy ending. But how they get there — the two overcame hurdles related to both interracial dating and an unexpected coma — still somehow feels genuinely surprising and heartfelt. This one is perfect for crying on the couch, but you'll definitely laugh, too, in part thanks to Holly Hunter and Ray Romano's unexpectedly hilarious chemistry as Emily's parents." — Samantha Rollins, TV Editor

'Warm Bodies' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Streaming On: Amazon Prime "The best way to describe Warm Bodies is John Hughes meets zombies. The movie follows an angsty undead teen boy and a rebellious alive human teen girl as they embark on a smart, funny, and sweet romance. The love story is so unabashedly and unapologetically romantic it'll make even the coldest hearts feel all warm and fuzzy." — Mallory Carra, Associate Entertainment Editor