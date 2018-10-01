Tired of listening to the same old songs when hitting the gym? Have you been jamming to the one playlist you made years ago on repeat? If you feel like you’re in a rut when it comes to your exercise music, it may be time to find new running playlists that can beat the boredom — and, also help you make the most of your workout. Science has shown the music you listen to can can actually play an important role in your fitness routine. As Healthline reported, your playlist can encourage you to run longer, help you concentrate, and even improve your coordination during a workout.

On top of all that, research has revealed listening to music during a workout can boost your mood and up your confidence. Basically, your playlist can be the difference between whether working out feels like a fun activity, or like a grueling task. And, TBH, who wants to work out when it feels more like a responsibility than a release?

If your music queue for your daily jog needs a refresher, you’re in luck. From pop hits and classic rock, to EDM bangers, here are 11 running playlists on Spotify that will help you feel pumped to exercise, and complete your cardio.

1 A Pop Lover's Paradise This Spotify playlist has over 18,000 followers, and is perf for anyone who loves upbeat, modern pop. Not to mention, it has over 30 hours of playtime — meaning it will keep you entertained for quite a few jogs.

2 Breakup Anthems To Blast Everyone know that you don't need to be going through a breakup to get the cathartic benefits of this three hour long playlist. Breakup anthems can be seriously empowering, and help you push through that run.

3 Classic Rock n' Roll Runner Love classic rock? Look no further: This playlist with over 8,000 followers has compiled a mix of over 150 high-energy rock hits so you can get your workout on.

4 Or, Get Your Jog On With Psych Rock If you're more into modern psychedelic rock than the classics, this playlist is for you. With faves from bands like MGMT, Tame Impala, and M83, these beats will make your jog feel like a breeze.

5 Women For The Win Refresh your fitness routine with feminist music. This playlist is comprised of all women artists who've released powerful songs — from classics by Tina Turner, to contemporary hits by Ariana Grande.

6 EDM To Keep You Moving EDM fans, this playlist will become your go-to pick. It has over 33,000 followers, and two hours of playtime to make your workout less of a snore.

7 Pop Punk Perfection If you feel bored with your current jams, take a trip down memory lane. This playlist is basically a compilation of bands that played at Warped Tour in the '90s and 2000s, and will definitely transport you back to middle or high school — minus all the weird things that happen during adolescence.

8 Switch It Up With Hip-Hop Run to the beat to this rap and hip-hop playlist. Its 71-song lineup includes favorites from the last three decades, and will keep you feeling pumped for the duration of your workout.

9 A New Go-To Mix This workout playlist has over 500,000 followers, and has a mix of pop music, EDM, and other popular songs. It's a great go-to for anyone just looking for a reliable pick to switch up from their current playlist.

10 Songs For Sprinting If you need a little extra motivation to make it through an intensive exercise routine, this playlist can help. All the songs are approximately 180 beats per minute (BPM), which means they'll help you run a little faster if that's your goal.

11 Lastly, A Short Playlist To Cool You Down It's important to have a couple songs at the end of your jog that help slow down your heart rate, and help you feel relaxed after a good workout. This playlist may be short, but it's a good one to add to your queue.