We all have those days where we feel completely exhausted, stressed out, overwhelmed, and anxious. Sometimes life just gets to be too much to handle, no matter what it is that you have going on. That's exactly why you should always be making time for self-care. It doesn't always have to be about doing something extravagant — self-care should be about doing something that makes you feel good, helps you relax, and allows you to take a break from your every day routine. For many people, that can be found in music. So, no matter what you're doing, it's always a good idea to have some self-care playlist ideas on hand that will really help you feel better.

Research has found that music can have a serious impact on your emotions and body. Music that is a slower tempo can relax your mind and body, and it's an effective way to deal with stress. According to the University of Nevada, Reno, "Researchers at Stanford University (press release 2006) have said that 'listening to music seems to be able to change brain functioning to the same extent as medication.'"

Your self-care playlist could definitely just be a playlist of your favorite songs, or you could tailor them more to whatever mood you want to be in. Maybe you need a little bit of a lift and want to feel more energetic — upbeat music could be the key to that. If you need to relax and calm your mind, slower-paced music will do the trick. Whatever you're looking for, we've selected some great self-care playlists to listen to whenever you need some extra help:

1 For Whenever You Need To Lift Your Spirits: These songs will make you feel happy without being overwhelmingly upbeat. It's perfect for a Monday morning.

2 For When You Want To Relax During A Bath Put these songs on after a long day when you want to cheer up and relax without being put too sleep.

3 When You Just Want To Chill Out Whether you're reading a good book and want some background music, or just laying down to relax and turn your mind off, this playlist will be perfect.

4 When You Have A Few Hours To Yourself This playlist is nice and long (six hours!), so when you have a lot of time to yourself, put this on. It's full of some really great, relaxing songs.

5 When You're Feeling Creative Whether you're painting, writing, making something, or just doing a little DIY project, this playlist is meant to get the creative juices flowing.

6 When You Need To Zen Out Whenever you need a mental break from whatever you're doing, put this one on. It's full of some great music that will help you feel more zen.

7 When You Need A Reminder Of How Badass You Are Maybe you're feeling heartbroken, or maybe your boss was way more negative than they needed to be. Whatever the case, if you need to remind yourself of how great you are, this playlist will do that. It's the confidence booster you need!

8 When You Need Some Soothing Positive Energy This playlist is full of feel-good songs that will put you in a better mood and give you the energy you need to get through the day.

9 When You Need A Little Extra Energy It's hard not to smile and feel more pumped up when you're listening to this list of popular songs. Put it up whenever you want to smile.

10 When You Want To Sing Out Loud In The Car If you want to sing along to your favorite songs to boost your mood, this playlist is the one you'll want to listen to. Just scream along to release all that negative energy!

11 When You Really Need A Good Cry Sometimes you just need a good, long cry to really feel better. Listen to this playlist and it will help you do exactly that.