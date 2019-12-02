If you missed out on Black Friday deals before the weekend, it's not too late to catch your wish list items at great prices. The Cyber Monday deals at Target are plentiful this year, and price tags are as low as 50% off, for one day only. From popular tech items to decorative furniture pieces, with helpful kitchen tools in between, there's a sale item you didn't know you could afford at Target, but you'll have to act fast to get it under the tree in time. While some deals at Target might stick around all week, others will expire at midnight, so you'll have to use your lunch break to get some online shopping in before it's too late.

Cyber Monday is pretty much your last chance to cash in on major savings before gift-giving season begins. So if you've been waiting around for that one expensive item to drop before adding it to your cart, that moment is likely now. The closer you get to the holidays, the bigger the risk you run of dealing with low stock and shipping delays, so take advantage of these prices and get your holiday shopping done early this year. Here are some of the most enticing sale items featured at Target for Cyber Monday:

1. $15 Off Apple AirPods

These popular headphones likely won't go lower than this price before the holiday season. If you want to get AirPods before Christmas, now is likely your best chance.

2. $210 Off This Club Chair

Redecorating? Dying to get rid of that cat-hair clad arm chair you've had since college that you need to cover with blankets to hide? This stunning piece is nearly half-off and comes in different colors, too.

3. $25 Off Streaming Remote

Get all of your streaming services in one place with this simple to use remote system. Put your laptop away and watch TV on the big screen with the Amazon Fire Stick, which is currently priced $25 off it's already affordable price!

4. $50 Off Air Fryer

If you've been dying to cook with an Air Fryer because it seems like every foodie on Instagram has been raving about them, now is your chance. This Air Fryer comes with tons of settings so you can use it for everything from tater tots to salmon fillet.

5. $180 Off Stand Mixer

Stand mixers are expensive, but they're truly a classic kitchen staple and make baking much easier and cleaner. This epic sale is worth jumping on ASAP.

6. $100 Off DNA + Ancestry Test Kit

This item is half-off, which makes it the perfect gift for friends and relatives who have not yet explored their DNA or ancestry.

7. $20 Off Instant Camera

This instant camera is going to be your favorite accessory this holiday season. Bring it with you to holiday parties and take pictures that you can chose to keep or give away as souvenirs.

8. $20 Off K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

This sale price brings the Keurig down from a luxury item to an affordable gift, perfect for that person in your life who spends way too much money on takeaway coffee.

9. $26 Off End Table

This end table is chic, versatile, and way too attractive to be the same price as a large pizza. Get it now while supplies last.

10. $33 Off Pouf Ottoman

These pouf ottomans come in a variety of colors, so get one for yourself and for everyone else in your life who really deserves to put their feet up.

11. $170 Off Wireless Headphones

This Beats headphones are a no brainer purchase. They have award-winning sound quality and 40 hours of battery life, which means you can spend less time plugged in and more time on the go.

While some of these items might stick around at these prices for a few more days, many will be gone after Cyber Monday, so don't wait to check out if there's something you really want.