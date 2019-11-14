The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals On AirPods & More Are Here While Supplies Last

Whether you're shopping for yourself or for someone else, if you're looking for a new laptop, cellphone, or headphones, Cyber Monday is the perfect day to mark on your calendar. The hustle and bustle of Black Friday may be too overwhelming for you, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on the great tech sales going on. You can sift through the best Cyber Monday tech deals all from the comfort of your home, and still end up with just the thing you were looking for at a price that makes you happy.

Cyber Monday falls on Dec. 2 this year, the Monday right after Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 28 and Black Friday on Nov. 29. While Cyber Monday is technically one day, lots of retailers start their deals much earlier and end them later. This means that you're likely to see deals pop up even now. But despite this potentially wide window, it's still important that you check out the deals beforehand and make a plan to ensure that you get all the tech pieces you want or need at the best, possible price.

Here are the best Cyber Monday tech deals to look out for all this month and next:

1. $60 Off Bose Home Speaker 300 Bose Home Speaker 300, with Amazon Alexa Built-in, Black $259 $199 | Amazon See On Amazon Amazon.com is always a great go-to for tech products and Cyber Monday is no different. You can get $60 off the Bose Home Speaker 300, which comes with a built-in Amazon Alexa that'll allow you to speak commands from across the room. You can control the speaker from your phone, your voice, or presets built into it, allowing you to listen to clear, crisp music from anywhere.

3. $60 Off HP 14" Chromebook X360 HP 14" Chromebook X360 Convertible Touchscreen (14b-ca0036nr) Ceramic White $379.99 $319.99 | Target Target has already started marking down its electronics ahead of Cyber Monday. One of these is the HP 14-inch Chromebook X360, which is a convertible touch-screen tablet. With $60 off the original price of $379.99, you get to purchase the lightweight Chromebook and have access to millions of apps all for $319.99. It's perfect for personal use or for work!

4. $22 Off Aqua Sound 192100 Aqua Sound 192100 Portable Wireless Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker - Red $39.99 $17.99 | Sears If you're in the search of speakers to keep in the shower, look no further. Sears is offering $22 off their Aqua Sound 192100, a portable, wireless, and waterproof speaker. But it's not just great for the shower. With dust and sand-proof material, the speakers are also great for pool parties or days at the beach.

5. $25 Off Polaroid OneStep2 Camera POLAROID OneStep2 Camera $99.99 $74.99 | Macy's If you want to capture memories in a chic way, now's your chance. Macy's is offering $25 off its Polaroid One2Step Camera. The instant camera comes with a great quality lens, a powerful flash and a year-long warranty, so you know you're covered. You'll have the perfect accessory to make sure you have cute keepsakes for the rest of the upcoming holidays.

6. Almost $30 Off Vizio 65" LED LCD TV Vizio 65" Class - M-Series - 4K UHD Quantum LED LCD TV $629.97 $599.99 | Costco Costco has put up a lot of its Cyber Monday deals already, and says that more deals will be available on the actual day. One of these deals is $29.98 off of a 65-inch Vizio LED LCD TV. The TV works with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple Airplay, and even comes with a second-year guarantee.

7. $100 Off Samsung Chromebook Samsung - 11.6" Chromebook - Intel Atom x5 - 2GB Memory - 16GB eMMC Flash Memory - Night Charcoal $189 $89 | Best Buy Best Buy has already started to release its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on its site, and you can get a huge discount of $100 off a 11.6-inch Chromebook with 2GB of memory. If you're not really a complicated-computer type of person, then this deal is perfect for you. You can use the Chromebook for simple functions and getting everyday work done — all for under $100.

8. $30 Off Echo Show 8 Echo Show 8 - HD 8" smart display with Alexa - Charcoal $129.99 $99.99 | Amazon See On Amazon While you can't access this deal just yet, starting Nov. 21 you can get the Echo Show 8 for $30 off the original price of $129.99. The device comes with video calling and messaging, the ability to control your smart home using Ask Alexa, and a customizable home screen. Plus, you can use the device's to-do lists and scheduling features to plan your entire day.