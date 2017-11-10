Ah, Thanksgiving. A time to gather with family and friends to engage in merriment and squabbles that only happen when everyone you haven't seen all year is seated around the same table to eat until they explode. And, let's not forget the toast. These Thanksgiving toast and speech ideas will help provide you with plenty to say if you get nominated to give a Thanksgiving toast.

Over the years I've been to many different types of Thanksgivings. From holidays that induced arguing and childish behavior that could rival that of the movie Home for the Holidays, to one where I was traumatized by a room in the host's house that was dedicated entirely to a scary porcelain doll collection. One thing's for sure — Thanksgiving is never dull.

There is always something to be grateful for, but if you're at a loss for words, these Thanksgiving toast and speech ideas have got you covered.

1. Express Your Love For Food, Family, & Friends

Thanksgiving is a perfect time express your gratitude to family and friends. Consider this quote from Marcel Proust: "Let us be grateful to people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." You probably don't want to add in any old confessions, like Aunt Glady (above) in Home for the Holidays. After all, that's what Christmas is for. On Thanksgiving it's best to keep it light and loving.

2. Thanksgiving With Friends Toast

"... Always remember your friends will be there quicker than your family. Learn to remember you got great friends, don't forget that and they will always care for you no matter what. Always remember to smile and look up at what you got in life.” — Marilyn Monroe

3. Love & Kindness Toast

Mother Monster is always good for quotes about love, tolerance, and kindness — which are relevant themes for Thanksgiving, and the double meaning of feeding your family and friends and feeding community is perfect. "I believe in a passion for inclusion... I think tolerance and acceptance and love is something that feeds every community ... You can try to find something beautiful in every single person, no matter what." — Lady Gaga

4. Gratitude Toast

“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.” — Eckhart Tolle, A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life's Purpose

5. Thanksgiving Blessings Toast

“When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed.” ― Maya Angelou

6. On Seeing The Bright Side Speech

“Gratitude is looking on the brighter side of life, even if it means hurting your eyes.” — Ellen DeGeneres, The Funny Thing Is...

7. Thanksgiving Poem

For each new morning with its light,

For rest and shelter of the night,

For health and food, for love and friends,

For everything Thy goodness sends. — Ralph Waldo Emerson, excerpt from We Thank Thee

8. Acknowledging The Good Toast

“Real life isn’t always going to be perfect or go our way, but the recurring acknowledgement of what is working in our lives can help us not only to survive but surmount our difficulties.” — Sarah Ban Breathnach

9. Be Thankful; It Could Always Be Worse Speech

“Let us rise up and be thankful, for if we didn’t learn a lot today, at least we learned a little, and if we didn’t learn a little, at least we didn’t get sick, and if we got sick, at least we didn’t die; so, let us all be thankful.” — Buddha

10. Lift Each Other Up Toast

"You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." Christopher Robin to Winnie the Pooh

11. Everyone Says What They're Thankful For Toast

Make your Thanksgiving toast participatory by reading this gratitude quote and asking everyone to go around the table and state one thing they are grateful for.

“Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.” ― William Arthur Ward