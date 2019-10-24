Bustle

11 Thermal Pieces That You'll Actually Want To Wear This Winter

By Lauren Sharkey
Uniqlo

Every year, headlines proclaim that this year will mark the coldest winter ever. And every year, most people take no notice whatsoever. But what if 2019 really did bring the coldest season in UK history? There's one way to prepare for such an eventuality, and that is with some stylish thermal designs. So stylish, in fact, that you won't want to cover them up at all.

"Britain faces coldest winter in decades," read a Daily Express headline from early October. With widespread snow and sub-zero temperatures reportedly expected, a flimsy t-shirt and coat won't do. You need a contemporary thermal. Gone are the days when heat-retaining fashion meant ugly underwear and vests. Now, you have a real choice. Now, printed designs meant to show off actually exist. Now, thermal denim is a thing.

You don't have to wear a million layers to stay toasty; the following items will keep you warm indoors on their own. And when you do need to step outside, a simple coat on top should do the trick.

From animal print turtle necks to super sleek bodysuits longing to hit up a Christmas party or two, here are some thermal pieces you never knew you were missing.

1. A Rare Print

Heatgen Animal Print Turtle Neck Thermal Top
£16
|
Marks & Spencer
It's rare to find a thermal top with a print. But M&S have answered your prayers and delivered this tiger-patterned dream. Available in UK size 6 to 22.

2. A Real Essential

Pretty Secrets Modal Black Leggings
£16
|
JD Williams
Although buying new clothes constantly isn't good for the planet, it's okay to get rid of those tatty leggings you've been holding onto for the past few years. Instead, invest in this super cosy thermal pair for weekend walks and more. Available in UK size 12 to 26.

3. An Innovative Coat

Samsoe & Samsoe Senni Jacket
£270
£108
|
House of Fraser
Fitted with an additional layer of insulation, this fluffy coat is the winter warmer you've been dreaming of. It's currently only available in UK size 8 to 10, but head to Samsoe & Samsoe for other thermal pieces.

4. A Seasonal Stripe

Heattech Striped Turtleneck Thermal Top
£12.90
|
Uniqlo
Uniqlo too has its own heat-retaining technology. This lightweight stripy top uses your own moisture to keep you warm. Don't ask me how but it works. Available in size XXS to XXL; the approximate equivalent of UK size 4 to 22.

5. A Workwear Warmer

Thermal Elastic Waist Sweats
£129
£81
|
Revolve
It's pretty hard to find thermal trousers that aren't just leggings. This slim-fitting green pair are not only incredibly comfortable, but you might even get away with wearing them to work. Available in UK size 4 to 14.

6. An Evening Piece

Heatgen Polo Neck Thermal Body
£16
|
Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer's Heatgen technology makes this sleek bodysuit warm yet breathable. Available in UK size 8 to 18.

7. A Denim Must-Have

Thermal Jeans
£43
|
Calzedonia
I, for one, did not know thermal jeans existed, but here they are. The perfect look for the inevitable winter chill. Available in UK size 4 to 14.

8. One For The Pub

Pretty Secrets Modal Thermal Grey Vest
£12
£9
|
Simply Be
Most would hide this vest under other clothing, but I think it's got Friday night written all over it. Pair it with some sleek trousers and a jacket (although you might not need a thick one thanks to its heat-retaining technology). Available in UK size 12 to 26.

9. A Bold Look

Bogner Beline Logo Print Quarter-Zip Thermal Top
£150
|
MatchesFashion
It doesn't matter if you've never been skiing. You can look like a master of the slopes thanks to this stand-out printed top. Available in UK size 6 to 14.

10. A New Everyday Fave

Heattech Ultra Stretch Leggings Trousers
£24.90
|
Uniqlo
These stretchy trousers come with a bunch of benefits, including a warming high-rise design and a cosy brushed lining. Oh, and they come in six different colours from black and grey to camel and wine. Available in size XXS to XXL; the approximate equivalent of UK size 4 to 16.

11. A Brave Hue

We The Free Always On My Mind Thermal
£68
|
Free People
Wearing white in winter is brave, but the fierce leopard print detail should help you along. Available in UK size 4 to 20.