9 Long Cardigans To Wear RN, Because The More Knitwear The Better

By Lauren Sharkey
ASOS, Boohoo, Mango

Right now, the UK is experiencing some weird weather. One minute, you're freezing. The next, you're sweltering under your winter coat. So what are you supposed to wear on those in-between days? I have the answer and it goes by the name of a maxi cardi. I'm not referring to a taller version of the the legendary Cardi B. No, I'm talking about the humble cardigan. And thanks to the high street, there are plenty of longline cardigans to choose from.

A cardigan is the most overlooked cover-up and that's a fact. While everyone's faffing around with heavy coats and too lightweight jackets, they're missing out on the simplest piece of knitwear around. Instead of wearing a stifling jumper and being stuck in it all day, a cardigan can be whipped on and off when and wherever you please.

They don't have to be dull either. You can choose a plain version if you prefer or a loud pattern if you want to liven things up. Choose a chunky knit if you're likely to shiver or a lightweight style if you're forever feeling hot. Choose a midi length or super cosy maxi style.

Whichever one you go for, you won't regret it.

1. A Smart Style

Long Cardigan
£59.99
|
Mango
Grey goes with literally everything and, thanks to the addition of a smart matching belt, this cardigan will too. Available in UK size 14 to 22.

2. A Few Colour Options

Ribbed Midi Cardigan
£25
|
Marks & Spencer
This cosy ribbed cardi comes in four wearable shades: the pictured blush hue, a camel shade, cream, and black. Available in UK size 6 to 22.

3. A Rainbow Look

Moon River Multi Stripe Long Cardigan
£75
£45
|
ASOS
Demand attention in this rainbow striped dream. Available in UK size 6 to 12.

4. A Varsity Knit

Plus Stripe Maxi Length Cardigan
£25
|
Boohoo
Add some preppy style to your autumn wardrobe with this subtle striped design. Available in UK size 16 to 28.

5. A Super Soft Option

Brushed Argyle Maxi Cardigan
£55
|
ASOS
Knitwear doesn't have to be plain. This patterned masterpiece certainly falls into the distinct category. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

6. A Fierce Design

Oversized Long Soft Knit Cardigan
£50
|
SilkFred
Everyone needs a leopard print cardi in their life. Comes in one size that fits a Uk size 8 to 16.

7. A Slouchy Style

Inside Out Cardigan
£148
|
Free People
This chunky knit is reserved for weekends where you just need a hug. Available in UK size 4 to 20.

8. A Timeless Print

Grey Printed Knitted Longline Cardigan
£48
|
River Island
Stick to a traditional print with this monochromatic houndstooth design. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

9. An Everyday Choice

Cosy Star Edge To Edge Coatigan
£45
|
Simply Be
Wear this starry style to work, on nights out, for casual weekend outings, wherever you like. Available in UK size 8 to 34.