For some of us, summer means flip flops and bikini waxes. Dogs have their own special requirements. Before the temperatures really spike, check out this list of 11 things your dog needs this summer and prepare accordingly.

The first ~official~ day of summer might be Friday, June 21, but sweat mustache season is already in full force here in Las Vegas. The grounds are piping hot, you wake up with hair stuck to the back of your neck, and your favorite place to be standing is in front of the refrigerator.

Don't think that your canine pal hasn't noticed the rise in temperatures. They're feeling the heat, too. It's just that they can't verbalize how annoying it is for their shirt to constantly be stuck to their back with a layer of sweat. Furthermore, they rely on us to protect them from scorching hot sidewalks and dangerous rays.

There's more to watch out for than you think. For instance, did you know that it's not just the heat that's dangerous but also the humidity? Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association VMD Dr. Barry Kellogg explained to The Humane Society of the United States, "Animals pant to evaporate moisture from their lungs, which takes heat away from their body. If the humidity is too high, they are unable to cool themselves, and their temperature will skyrocket to dangerous levels — very quickly."

Preparation is key. Don't delay in readying your dog for the summer season. Here are 11 items you might want to look into.