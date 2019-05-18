Bustle

11 Things Your Dog Needs This Summer To Stay Safe & Happy In The Heat

For some of us, summer means flip flops and bikini waxes. Dogs have their own special requirements. Before the temperatures really spike, check out this list of 11 things your dog needs this summer and prepare accordingly.

The first ~official~ day of summer might be Friday, June 21, but sweat mustache season is already in full force here in Las Vegas. The grounds are piping hot, you wake up with hair stuck to the back of your neck, and your favorite place to be standing is in front of the refrigerator.

Don't think that your canine pal hasn't noticed the rise in temperatures. They're feeling the heat, too. It's just that they can't verbalize how annoying it is for their shirt to constantly be stuck to their back with a layer of sweat. Furthermore, they rely on us to protect them from scorching hot sidewalks and dangerous rays.

There's more to watch out for than you think. For instance, did you know that it's not just the heat that's dangerous but also the humidity? Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association VMD Dr. Barry Kellogg explained to The Humane Society of the United States, "Animals pant to evaporate moisture from their lungs, which takes heat away from their body. If the humidity is too high, they are unable to cool themselves, and their temperature will skyrocket to dangerous levels — very quickly."

Preparation is key. Don't delay in readying your dog for the summer season. Here are 11 items you might want to look into.

1. Water Bottle With Attachment

M&MKPET Dog Water Bottle for Walking

$11.55

Amazon

This special water bottle makes it easy to keep your pupper hydrated no matter where you are. No mess. No spills.

2. Dog Shoes

QUMY Dog Boots Waterproof Shoes for Large Dogs With Reflective Velcro Rugged Anti-Slip Sole Black 4PCS

$29.99

Amazon

Besides making one heck of a fashion statement, your pup's feet will also be protected from hot sidewalks that could cause serious burns.

3. Sunscreen

Epi-Pet Sun Protector Spray for Pets by Epi-Pet

$16

Amazon

Believe it or not, too much sun can be dangerous for your furry friend, too, possibly causing skin cancer, cataracts, heart disease, and other ailments.

4. Baseball Cap

Cade Dog Hat-Pet Baseball Cap

$8.49

Amazon

You don't go out under the bright summer sun without some sort of eye protection, do you? Of course not. And your four-legged friend shouldn't either.

5. Cooling Towel

Way 2 Cool Our Innovated Pet Microfiber Cooling Towel

$11.99

Amazon

Your dog is going to be *so* chill, literally. They don't sweat like humans do, so this towel will help them stay cool.

6. Frozen Treat Toy

Cool Pup Dog Toy Rocket

$12.61

Amazon

Fill it with water and freeze it for a cold, refreshing treat and toy.

7. Water Sprinkler

Trio Gato Outdoor Dog Pet Water Sprinkler

$41.98

Amazon

Your pal is going to love this sprinkler toy, which is oodles of fun and will also help them stay cool in the heat.

8. Collapsible Water Bowl

IDEGG Portable Silicone Pet Bowl

$5.99

Amazon

No need to drag your pooch's regular water bowl to the park. This one is a major space-saver.

9. Paw Balm

Fur Goodness Sake Dog Paw Balm & Paw Soother

$14.95

Amazon

Keep your dog's paws (and nose!) smooth, moisturized, and healthy with this balm. Psst! It works in the wintertime, too.

10. Air-Conditioned Dog House

ASL Solutions Deluxe Dog Palace Large Doghouse

$369.74

Amazon

Let's face it: Your dog is kind of a big deal. Treat them like the royalty that they are with this super #extra dog house — AC included.

11. Wet Wipes

Burt's Bees for Dogs Multipurpose Grooming Wipes

$6.47

Amazon

Your doggo is going to be spending extra time rolling around in the dirt this summer. Additional baths will be needed, but in between, you can help them stay clean with these refreshing wipes.