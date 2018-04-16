Yes, the Red Wedding is indeed based on a true story — two true stories, to be exact, and both of them in Scotland. The Massacre of Glencoe went down in 1691, when the clans of Scotland were ordered to put aside the deposed King James VII in favor of King William of Orange. The MacDonalds' signed their oath to William, but the document was delivered late. William's people were not cool with that, so they sent 120 men to the MacDonalds, claiming they needed shelter from the cold. The MacDonalds let them stay, and gave them food and board for two weeks, until one night when the MacDonalds were sleeping, the 120 men murdered 38 of the MacDonald men in their beds, driving another 40 women and children out to die in a blizzard.

The Black Dinner happened earlier, in 1440, when the 16-year-old Earl of Douglas and his little brother were invited to dine with the 10-year-old King James II at Edinburgh Castle. The young king's Chancellor feared that the Black Douglas clan (there was also a Red Douglas clan) was growing too strong, though. So all three kids had a lovely, normal dinner, until one of Chancellor's men dropped a black bull head on the table, to symbolize their house. Then they dragged the Earl of Douglas and his brother outside and beheaded them both (but didn't go so far as to sew the bull head onto the Earl's shoulders).