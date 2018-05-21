11 Tiny Sunglasses That Will Make You Look Even Cooler Than Kylie Jenner

You know what they say — the tinier the sunglasses, the more stylish the outfit. OK, that's not really a saying, but it seems to be the case these days. Basically every celebrity, model, and It person has been spotted sporting tiny sunglasses as part of their ensemble over the past year, whether it's out and about running errands or walking a major red carpet like the Met Gala. They are the must-have accessory of 2018, especially for the upcoming summer. And while they may not be the most practical — they barely cover your eyes as it is — they'll complement your summery sun dresses and distressed jort outfits perfectly, not to mention make for the most Instagrammable moments. (That said, if you are exposing your eyes to the sun for a long period of time, it might be a good idea to bring a more functional, back-up pair that can actually protect your peepers.)

But not all tiny sunglasses are created equal. They come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, and colors. That's the most fun thing about the hot summer accessory — there is a pair for everyone, no matter your preferred aesthetic or silhouette. Going for a chic and retro vibe? Vogue x Gigi Hadid has a pair for you. Feeling more sporty? Take a look at Louis Vuitton. Want to look like you're a character from The Matrix? The options are endless.

Here are 11 pairs of tiny sunglasses that will upgrade your look instantly.

1 Pretty In Pink Joshua Pestka/Bustle Illesteva Marianne Sunglasses, $190, Illesteva This ultra-feminine pair of pink cat-eye frames couldn't be more fun, flirty, or elegant. Like our model, match your lipstick to your sunnies to achieve a bold, monochromatic look.

2 Holographic Honey Joshua Pestka/Bustle Poppy Lissiman Le Skinny — Pink/Pink, $105, Poppy Lissiman Even if you don't follow street style or fashion, you have likely seen a pair of Poppy Lissiman's sunglasses before. Her styles are retro with a modern twist, like these skinny cat eyes that are sharp around the edges and feature a holographic mirrored lens. And for a little over $100, how can you resist?

3 Diamond Eyes Joshua Pestka/Bustle Urban Outfitters Vintage Kelly Geometric Sunglasses, $16, Urban Outfitters If you are unafraid to be bold, consider a funky geometric style, like these diamond-shaped frames. They will add an edge to any outfit you're wearing, no matter how basic.

4 Olive Your Sunnies Joshua Pestka/Bustle; Sunglasses: Sonia Rykiel Similar: QUAY Star Struck in Olive, $80, Quay Australia Channel your inner-90s cool kid with these olive green cat eye frames with near clear lenses. Just be prepared to share where you got them with everyone you encounter.

5 Fun & Funky Joshua Pestka/Bustle Genuine People Cat Eye Thin Sunglasses, $30, Genuine People If you love the cat-eye shape, but want something a little funkier, look no further than this leopard pair from Genuine People. The best part? These babies will only cost you $30.

6 Sporty Spice Joshua Pestka/Bustle Louis Vuitton For Your Eyes Only, $665, Louis Vuitton If you stole the look of a '90s beach volleyball star, but elevated it a bit, you would get this perfect pair of mirrored goggle-esque glasses.

7 Back To The Future Joshua Pestka/Bustle; Sunglasses: Prabal Gurung x Chrishabana Similar: Trenic Half Moon Sunglasses, $18.79, Trenic It doesn't get more futuristic than a pair of half moon sunnies. It'll feel like owning a piece of fine art. Worth it.

8 Gigi Hadid-Approved Joshua Pestka/Bustle Special Collection Gigi Hadid x Vogue VO5235S, $139.95, Vogue Eyewear Gigi Hadid, the unofficial queen of the tiny sunglasses movement, teamed up with Vogue eyewear to create a collection teeming with small and stylish sunnies. These frames are the perfect starter pair if you're just getting into the trend — they're fashion forward, but also feel classic enough to last a couple summers.

9 Burnt Orange Beauty Joshua Pestka/Bustle Le Specs Outta Love Caramel Tan Tint, $59, Le Specs We're calling it: Orange sunglasses are going to be everywhere this summer. Grab this pair from Le Specs and you'll be set for the season.

10 Rosé All Day Joshua Pestka/Bustle Adam Selman x Le Specs The Last Lolita Cat Eye Sunglasses, $119, My Theresa These hot pink acetate frames from Adam Selman x Le Specs give new (modern) meaning to rose-colored glasses.