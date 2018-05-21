11 Tiny Sunglasses That Will Make You Look Even Cooler Than Kylie Jenner
You know what they say — the tinier the sunglasses, the more stylish the outfit. OK, that's not really a saying, but it seems to be the case these days. Basically every celebrity, model, and It person has been spotted sporting tiny sunglasses as part of their ensemble over the past year, whether it's out and about running errands or walking a major red carpet like the Met Gala. They are the must-have accessory of 2018, especially for the upcoming summer. And while they may not be the most practical — they barely cover your eyes as it is — they'll complement your summery sun dresses and distressed jort outfits perfectly, not to mention make for the most Instagrammable moments. (That said, if you are exposing your eyes to the sun for a long period of time, it might be a good idea to bring a more functional, back-up pair that can actually protect your peepers.)
But not all tiny sunglasses are created equal. They come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, and colors. That's the most fun thing about the hot summer accessory — there is a pair for everyone, no matter your preferred aesthetic or silhouette. Going for a chic and retro vibe? Vogue x Gigi Hadid has a pair for you. Feeling more sporty? Take a look at Louis Vuitton. Want to look like you're a character from The Matrix? The options are endless.
Here are 11 pairs of tiny sunglasses that will upgrade your look instantly.
1Pretty In Pink
Illesteva Marianne Sunglasses, $190, Illesteva
This ultra-feminine pair of pink cat-eye frames couldn't be more fun, flirty, or elegant. Like our model, match your lipstick to your sunnies to achieve a bold, monochromatic look.
2Holographic Honey
Poppy Lissiman Le Skinny — Pink/Pink, $105, Poppy Lissiman
Even if you don't follow street style or fashion, you have likely seen a pair of Poppy Lissiman's sunglasses before. Her styles are retro with a modern twist, like these skinny cat eyes that are sharp around the edges and feature a holographic mirrored lens. And for a little over $100, how can you resist?
3Diamond Eyes
Urban Outfitters Vintage Kelly Geometric Sunglasses, $16, Urban Outfitters
If you are unafraid to be bold, consider a funky geometric style, like these diamond-shaped frames. They will add an edge to any outfit you're wearing, no matter how basic.
4Olive Your Sunnies
Similar: QUAY Star Struck in Olive, $80, Quay Australia
Channel your inner-90s cool kid with these olive green cat eye frames with near clear lenses. Just be prepared to share where you got them with everyone you encounter.
5Fun & Funky
Genuine People Cat Eye Thin Sunglasses, $30, Genuine People
If you love the cat-eye shape, but want something a little funkier, look no further than this leopard pair from Genuine People. The best part? These babies will only cost you $30.
6Sporty Spice
Louis Vuitton For Your Eyes Only, $665, Louis Vuitton
If you stole the look of a '90s beach volleyball star, but elevated it a bit, you would get this perfect pair of mirrored goggle-esque glasses.
7Back To The Future
Similar: Trenic Half Moon Sunglasses, $18.79, Trenic
It doesn't get more futuristic than a pair of half moon sunnies. It'll feel like owning a piece of fine art. Worth it.
8Gigi Hadid-Approved
Special Collection Gigi Hadid x Vogue VO5235S, $139.95, Vogue Eyewear
Gigi Hadid, the unofficial queen of the tiny sunglasses movement, teamed up with Vogue eyewear to create a collection teeming with small and stylish sunnies. These frames are the perfect starter pair if you're just getting into the trend — they're fashion forward, but also feel classic enough to last a couple summers.
9Burnt Orange Beauty
Le Specs Outta Love Caramel Tan Tint, $59, Le Specs
We're calling it: Orange sunglasses are going to be everywhere this summer. Grab this pair from Le Specs and you'll be set for the season.
10Rosé All Day
Adam Selman x Le Specs The Last Lolita Cat Eye Sunglasses, $119, My Theresa
These hot pink acetate frames from Adam Selman x Le Specs give new (modern) meaning to rose-colored glasses.
11White Hot
Crap Eyewear The Ultra Jungle White Grey, $79, Crap Eyewear
These frames will give you retro Barbie vibes in the best way possible.
Hair: Ashley Rubell at BA Reps using Amika; | Makeup: Joy Fennell using NARS | Manicure: Elizabeth Garcia using Chanel Vernis; Styling: Senior Fashion Market Editor Gabrielle Prescod, West Coast Fashion & Beauty Editor Sara Tan | Art Director: Becky Brown | Bookings Manager: Guillermo Perez | Photo Editor: Clare Thigpen