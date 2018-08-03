The world is filled with picky eaters. The palates of some people never progress past childhood, and no shame — childhood foods are, after all, the bomb. But while the most basic comfort foods are also often the most delicious, there is a lot to be said for expanding your repertoire. Now, it is not easy to go from zero to 100 in terms of trying new foods. Luckily, there are countless eats that only slightly stray from the norm. On your culinary journey, check out these 11 must-try foods for picky eaters at Trader Joe's.

Each of the foods on the list below are ever-so-slight deviations from household staples. Maybe a veggie is swapped in here, or maybe some extra layer of flavor is added there. At first glance, some may seem too adventurous, but nothing included should be too out-of-the-ordinary. It would not be an interesting list if included was only different kinds of pasta and maybe some dessert. This is a list for those picky eaters who REALLY want to dip their toes into the gourmet. Plus, what's the worst that could happen? You end up not liking a product and don't eat it again — plus, Trader Joe's lets you return anything you don't like, so all your bases are covered. Plus, these all have the potential to be your new lifelong faves.

Peach Bellini Jam Trader Joe's The Peach Bellini Jam is a perfect way for a picky eater to expand breakfast territory just a little bit. This take on the classic toast accessory is given an extra level of flavor with the addition of Prosecco for a boozy twist. It's like a Bellini you can spread.

Green Goddess Salad Dressing Trader Joe's This Green Goddess Salad Dressing may look menacing, but in reality it's a creamy and tart alternate to any other summery salad dressing (read: ranch). Try as a dip fro crudités or spread on a wrap.

Hi-Protein Veggie Burgers. Trader Joe's The Hi-Protein Veggie burgers are great for carnivores and vegetarians alike. Though technically a alternative burger, their texture is a bit more reminiscent of a chicken nugget.

Bamba Peanut Snacks Trader Joe's A must-try for the picky eater who digs peanut butter crackers. Bamba Peanut Snacks taste like a mix of peanuts and a rice cake.

Riced Cauliflower Stir Fry Trader Joe's This easy-to-prep frozen dish is a more veggie-filled take on the classic stir fry. It subs cauliflower for rice and is filled with onion, edamame, peppers, corn, and peas, among others.

Sausage-less Sausage Trader Joe's This meatless version of the classic tasted virtually identical to the real thing. Try subbing it in for your next brunch party.

Cauliflower Gnocchi Trader Joe's This faux pasta may seem adventurous, but has a flavor and texture that any comfort food lover will dig. Sauté a couple of these in some butter and you'll have a delicious dinner that is super easy to make.

Giardiniera Trader Joe's Giardiniera is the natural next step up for picky pickle eaters. The garden in a jar is a melange of pickled veggies, perfect for using in place of the traditional dill.

Soy Chorizo Trader Joe's Consistently ranked as one of Trader Joe's best products, this soy chorizo is almost indistinguishable from the real thing. But moreover, it's a gift for all those picky eaters who may want to try something spicy, but don't want to commit to buying it in bulk.

Sugar Plum Tomatoes Trader Joe's Many people — not just picky eaters — swear they hate raw tomatoes. These sweet little morsels are sure to banish that thought.