I have a rule. If I can't cook it in less than 15 minutes, then I'm just not going to eat. Guess what? We're all in luck, because there are 11 Trader Joe's meals you can make in 10 minutes or less, meaning that I'm never going to have pretzels for dinner again, since "cooking" is going to be so quick.

Joe has a way with food. There's no one better at creating ready-to-eat (or nearly ready-to-eat) meals that definitely don't taste like you grabbed them from the freezer. People are all, "Wahhh, fresh and homemade from scratch is better," and I'm like, "Yeah but have you tried the refrigerated ravioli and jarred sauce?" Don't make the mistake of thinking that because Joe prepares it ahead of time for you, you'll be missing out on quality. The macaroni and cheese will bring a tear to your eye. The zucchini noodles are something plucked straight from your dreams. The frozen battered cod is a revelation.

Maybe you hate cooking. Maybe it's just not your forte. Or maybe your schedule simply doesn't allow time for you to turn into Barefoot Contessa every night after work. Whatever the case may be, these 11 Trader Joe's picks are a breeze to whip up.

1. Brussels Sprouts & Caramelized Onion Ravioli Trader Joe's Can you believe that you'll have this gorgeous ravioli dish ready after a quick three to five minutes in boiling water? Add your favorite sauce and maybe a little parmesan cheese, and you've got a meal fit for royalty — in record time.

2. Jackfruit Cakes Trader Joe's They're like crab cakes without the crab. These jackfruit cakes are so insanely tasty that you won't even notice that they're actually vegan. Pop them in the oven or toss them in the frying pan for a speedy but delicious meal.

3. Outside-In Stuffed Gnocchi Trader Joe's Don't believe gnocchi could ever be a quick meal? Guess again, because you can throw these babies in the microwave for an Italian dish that your taste buds will never forget. No one has to know that you bought it frozen.

4. Black Bean & Cheese Taquitos Trader Joe's "Taquitos aren't a meal," you accuse. False! Taquitos are a perfectly acceptable meal any day of the week, and they're a piece of cake to whip up, even for the busiest person. Slop a dollop of guac on them and add a little pico, and hello I'm hungry.

5. Buttermilk Protein Pancake Mix Trader Joe's This no-nonsense mix is so easy to whip up that you could do it with your eyes closed. All you do is mix equal parts pancake mix and water, and you're on your way. And don't worry — they won't give you that nasty protein powder aftertaste.

6. Creamy Chicken & Poblano Ravioli Trader Joe's It looks too good to be able to prepare in six minutes, right? Six minutes! The chicken is raised cage-free and fed an all-natural vegetarian diet, and Joe's suppliers never use antibiotics. So, you can feel really good about what you're eating. Plus, the poblanos give the ravioli a nice little kick, and there are four kinds of cheese included.

7. Vegetable And Soba Noodle Stir Fry Kit Trader Joe's Soak the soba noodles and sauté the veggies (already washed and chopped for you), and you have an unforgettable, plant-based meal in a mere 10 minutes. The vegetables — a mix including broccoli florets, bok choy, savoy cabbage, snow peas, and green onion — stay crunchy while the noodles are irresistibly chewy, and the flavors of ginger, garlic, and sesame will make your mouth sing.

8. Chicken Chilaquiles Rojo Trader Joe's With the temperatures cooling down, it's the perfect time for chicken chilaquiles rojo. The tomato-based chili sauce is fragrant and spicy and a little bit tangy, with pinto beans and pieces of chicken. Add the tortilla chips and crumbled cotija cheese (included), and maybe sliced avocado or a fried egg on top. The possibilities are endless, and this is excellent for any meal of the day.

9. Sesame Crunch Chopped Salad Kit Trader Joe's Salads are nice and all, but all the washing and peeling and chopping of the vegetables is a major pain in the can. Trader Joe's did all the grunt work, so that you can enjoy a fresh chopped salad — minimal preparation involved. The textures. The flavors. This is everything you need in a quick meal.

10. Egg Frittata Trader Joe's Eggs with no cooking required? Sign me up, please. You can warm these frittatas up in the microwave or the oven, if you have a few extra minutes, and they work perfectly both on an English muffin or a bed of lettuce. The mixture is a combination of egg, Swiss cheese, cauliflower, and onions, for a mouthwatering (and protein-packed) meal in under 10 minutes.