6 New Trader Joe's Items That Are Seriously Underrated

There are a lot — and I do mean a lot — of items at Trader Joe’s that you can't do without. Like, it's almost a matter of life and death. Like me, you probably already have a list of products that you buy on the reg. (I'm looking at you, roasted plantain chips!) But before you push your cart to the checkout counter, you need to know about six new items at Trader Joe’s that are seriously underrated, which just offends me.

Let's face it: Joe is kind of an overachiever, and he's always introducing to us new and stupendous products to try. Whether it's the haunted house chocolate cookie kit or chocolate lava gnocchi, there's always something to try at Trader Joe's. And it's not just the food, either. It would be cruel of me not to mention the tea tree oil face wash, peppermint castile soap, hair mask formulas, and rose facial spray. If I didn't look like the crypt keeper due to a consistent lack of sleep, I would probably look pretty amazing, and it would be because of Trader Joe's skin care and beauty products.

If you recently passed these six items at your local TJ's and didn't give them a second glance, back your cart up and take a closer look — these new picks are seriously underrated.

1. Maple Streusel Bread Trader Joe's At first glance, this maple streusel bread from Trader Joe’s might not seem like anything special. It looks deceptively like normal bread. However, once you open the bag, all of your wildest dreams will come true, and you’ll find a treat you’ll wish was available for you to grab and munch on all year long. It has glaze, it has streusel, it has rich maple flavor, and it’s so moist you’ll wonder if it’s actually cake pretending to be bread. This delightful carb is perfect with tea or coffee. Or if you want something more special, you can even turn this delicacy into French toast. I know, I know — I just blew your mind. You're welcome.

2. Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cookie Mix Trader Joe's Can you ever be too basic? Naw. There’s no such thing as too much pumpkin when it’s the autumn season, and this pumpkin chocolate chunk oatmeal cookie mix is a fantastic addition to your Trader Joe’s grocery shopping list. Featuring all the delightful scents and flavors of fall and the rich taste of chocolate, this cookie mix will never disappoint. It requires only three ingredients — butter, egg, and water — to complete the cookie dough. Then, you just need to bake it in the oven for a few minutes, and you end up with delicious, freshly made pumpkin chocolate chunk oatmeal cookies to share with family and friends or finish all by yourself. I vote for the latter of the two, but that's just me.

3. Autumn Maple Coffee Trader Joe's The perfect companion to your autumn-inspired desserts, this autumn maple coffee boasts 100% Arabica beans and the natural subtle sweetness of maple. Whether it’s to wake you up early in the morning, to pair with your favorite cake, or for when you need a boost of energy at work, you won't want to miss this. Be prepared to fight other customers for it, because everyone wants to get their hands on Joe's maple coffee. It's going to get ugly.

4. Pumpkin Spice Biocellulose Face Mask Trader Joe's Face masks are just the thing to keep your skin nourished right after a hectic day, and if you haven’t tried Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Spice Biocellulose Face Mask, then you’re missing out, and I kind of just feel sorry for your face. The mask is made from biocellulose, which is a better, upgraded, more #extra version of the usual plant-based cellulose. It’s thinner than masks you'll find in other stores, but it can retain up to four times more fluid. This means that it brings more of that magic serum in contact with your face. You're going to look impossibly rejuvenated.

5. Maple Ginger Cookie Swirl Ice Cream Trader Joe's Ice cream is already the food equivalent of heaven in your mouth. Add some authentic maple swirls and a generous helping of Trader Joe’s ginger cookies into the mix and you get a delicious seasonal dessert you'll probably finish in a single sitting and won't even care. Stock up now, before I buy it all. You've been warned.