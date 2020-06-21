Alarm clocks have one basic function — to help you roll out of bed and start the day on time — but there are also tons of unique alarm clocks out there that will give your bedroom decor a boost while offering features that make waking up easier and more pleasant. Another plus? Using an actual alarm clock instead of your phone means you can keep your sleep-disrupting smartphone in another room when you head to bed.

For such small appliances, cool alarm clocks do quite a bit to tie a room together, so it's worth considering aesthetics. If you're looking for something modern and minimalist, you might want to opt for a digital face, but if you're more of a traditionalist, go for something analog. And while a lot of analog clocks make ticking sounds, most of the picks on this list are silent, so they won’t bother you while you’re sleeping.

Of course, if finding an easier way to wake up is your biggest priority, form should follow function. Unique alarm clocks for heavy sleepers will be extra loud and may even feature vibrating bed shakers you can place under your pillow. On the other hand, if a blaring alarm clock is too jarring and leaves you feeling groggy, opt for one that wakes you up gently with soothing sounds and a sunrise-simulating light.

With all that in mind, these are the most unique alarm clocks on Amazon that’ll leave you feeling ready to take on the day.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team

1. An Affordable Sunrise Alarm Clock That Gently Wakes You Up HOKEKI Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If a blaring alarm clock leaves you feeling bleary-eyed in the morning, this sunrise alarm clock may help you feel you feel less groggy by gradually waking you. The LED light mimics a sunrise by slowly turning from dark to warm orange as your set wake-up time approaches, and there are seven relaxing sounds to choose from (birds singing, ocean waves, piano music, and more), as well as an FM radio. Thanks to dual settings, you can set separate alarms for weekdays and weekends, and there’s a snooze function you can use up to five times. This plug-in clock is outfitted with a backup battery in case of power outage, and there's a handy USB port for charging your phone and other devices. Plus, The LED lamp has seven color options with adjustable brightness levels, and you can select one color or cycle through them all. A reviewer wrote: “I bought this alarm clock to help me wake up in the mornings to run early before work. Previously, I had a tough time waking up early enough and would feel very drowsy. The gradual wake up with the light has made it a much more pleasant experience.”

2. A Modern Alarm Clock That Measures Temperature & Humidity JALL Digital Alarm Clock $20 | Amazon See On Amazon With its clean lines, faux wood finish, and borderless digital face, this minimalist alarm clock scores major style points. The LED display shows the time as well as indoor temperature and humidity levels. It boasts three adjustable brightness settings, but if you like to sleep in total darkness, you can set the display on "sound control" to turn the lights off completely. The display easily turns on again when you touch it or when it detects sound. There are options to set three different alarms, a weekday mode that only rings Monday through Friday, and a snooze button that gives you an extra five minutes of sleep. The clock operates via wall outlet, but you can insert AAA batteries (not included) as a backup. It's available in four faux wood finish options: light, dark, black, and white. A reviewer wrote: “It works really well, I like the multiple alarm capability, the adjustable brightness, and the sleek modern design.”

3. An Elegant Clock That's Way More Affordable Than It Looks JUSTUP Small Table Clock $20 | Amazon See On Amazon In soft shades of blue, moss green, and vanilla white, this chic alarm clock will add a touch of polish to any bedroom. The clock itself floats above a gold ring stand and features a subtle backlight that can temporarily be turned on for nighttime viewing. The non-ticking clock is battery operated and reviewers report that it rings loudly enough to rouse you in the morning, but there aren't any fancy features, like sound options or snooze buttons. A reviewer wrote: "Good design. So pretty! I highly recommend this."

4. A Bed-Shaking Alarm For Heavy Sleepers Sonic Bomb Dual Extra Loud Alarm Clock $32 | Amazon See On Amazon The loudest on the list, this unique alarm clock for heavy sleepers features flashing lights and a vibrating bed shaker you can place under your mattress or pillow for a full body wake-up. The volume of the alarm is adjustable, with a maximum of 113 decibels — about the loudness of a car horn — but if you want a totally silent alarm, you can also use the bed shaker on its own. You can set multiple alarms, use the dimmer to adjust the display brightness, and hit the snooze button. The clock plugs in, and you can use a 9-volt battery as a backup. Choose from seven colors. A reviewer wrote: “The biggest pro here is the volume of the alarm. No other alarm clock I've tried even comes close. You can adjust the pitch and volume of the alarm as well if you don't want it waking up the whole house. It is plenty loud enough to wake the heaviest sleepers (and your room mates too!).”

5. This Cute & Simple Retro Alarm Clock Chelvee Alarm Clock $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Cute enough to stand out on your bedside table but classic enough to blend into any decor, this non-ticking alarm clock features an analog face and sits atop a short stand. With a simple dial and on/off operation, the clock comes in four colors — red, black, mint green, and creamy white — and is powered by battery. A reviewer wrote: “This clock is simple, cute, and has clean lines and is easy to read. Really like it!”

6. An Alexa-Powered Smart Clock With Voice Command Echo Spot $90 | Amazon See On Amazon The Echo Spot is an Alexa-powered alarm clock that lets you use voice commands to set multiple alarms, play music, check the weather, and control your smart home appliances. And with the Audible app, you can even listen to audio books as you fall asleep. You can snooze by either touching the screen or using voice control, and when you roll over in the morning, you can instantly check your calendar to see what's on deck for the day. The programmable alarm clock has multiple faces to choose from, and the device has a built-in camera for video calls. To operate, just plug the Echo Dot directly into the wall. The only downside — there's no backup battery in case the power goes out. A reviewer wrote: “I've only used it to play Africa by Toto in the mornings as my alarm and it's made my life so much better.”

7. A Vintage-Inspired Alarm Clock That's Battery Powered Kikkerland Alarm Clock $21 | Amazon See On Amazon For some mid-century flair, check out this retro alarm clock that looks like it was plucked straight from the set of Mad Men. In blue, green, and red options, the clock features an ivory-color face and glow-in-the-dark hands. The button on top turns off the alarm with just the tap of your finger, and reviewers report that the battery-operated alarm is loud enough to wake you up. However, there's no snooze button, and unlike the other analog options on this list, there is a faint ticking sound. A reviewer wrote: "This clock is perfect for my night stand. Our bedroom has a vintage vibe to it so it's perfect. Got the green...adorable."

8. An Easy-To-Read Alarm Clock With Big Font Robin Digital Day Clock $60 | Amazon See On Amazon The 8-inch face, extra-large numbers, and 170-degree angle adjustable screen of this programmable alarm clock make it easy to read, even when you're not wearing your glasses. You can create multiple alarms with adjustable volume, and there’s a snooze function for sleeping in. The screen also displays the date and day of the week, and with the touch of a button, the clock will audibly announce the date and time. You can also schedule periodic time reminders, or have the clock remind you of birthdays and holidays. It plugs in to the wall, but there’s a backup battery in case of a power outage, and — check this out — the clock automatically resets to the current time when the power turns back on. The clock also automatically adjusts for daylight saving time, and there are five screen display options, seven color themes, and custom messaging options. A reviewer wrote: “This thing is packed with cool features! Birthday reminders (awesome!), holiday scheduling, custom messaging and the talking clock is the best! Love the calming voice - I have it set to announce the time every hour and it’s super convenient.”

9. An Affordable Alarm With 7 Wake-Up Sounds Peakeep Non-Ticking Silent Alarm Clock $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This volume-adjustable alarm clock offers seven customizable wake-up sounds, including birdsong, traditional beeping, and — perhaps the most unique alarm of all — a Kenny G tune called "Jasmine Flower." It operates with a simple on-off switch, but there is a snooze button, and you can check the time in the middle of the night by pressing the large top bar to light up the clock face. This non-ticking clock is powered by three AA batteries, which are included, and it’s available in pink, green, or black. A reviewer wrote: “I love this clock for a number of reasons. First, the clock face is easy to read, even from across the room. Then there are a selection of alarm sounds that are pleasant and not jarring for which you have volume control. It has a light that you can easily switch on to view the clock face at night. The clock is completely silent when the alarm is not on which is important for me since I am a light sleeper.”

10. An Essential Oil Diffuser & Alarm Clock Combo ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser With Alarm Clock $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Drift off to calming aromatherapy on your bedside table with this combination essential oil diffuser and digital alarm clock. It's surprisingly compact and has an easy-to-fill water tank, three mist settings, and 12 timers. It operates for up to 20 hours and automatically turns off when the water tank is empty for maximum safety. The diffuser also doubles as a humidifier, adding moisture to the air to hydrate dry skin and help with cold symptoms. There’s a touch-screen display with a digital clock, and according to reviewers, the alarm "beeps," but there's no mention of a snooze function. The diffuser clock also feature a built-in LED light with adjustable brightness and color settings. It's available in light and dark faux wood bases and plugs into the wall. A reviewer wrote: “This unit is almost totally silent, and with the built in alarm and the night light makes it great for bedside use.”