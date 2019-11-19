11 Unique Food Gifts For People Who *Love* To Eat

It's all well and good to "eat, drink, and be merry" during the holidays, but there are so many ways for you to do so that it can feel borderline impossible to know where to begin. That's where these food and drink gift ideas come in — to hopefully help you untangle all of those visions of sugar plums dancing in your head. I rounded up the year's best in all things eating, drinking, and cooking so you can spend less time searching and more time on that second (OK, fourth) helping of pecan pie.

All of the products featured on this list made their debuts in 2019, which make them ideal gifts for the foodie who already has it all. Whether you're looking to make food, eat food, or just find a creative way to announce to the world that you are, in fact, here for the food, there's something here that will strike a chord in your hungry heart. I honestly wouldn't be surprised if a few of these slipped into your cart twice while you're shopping for others — because you definitely deserve a treat for yourself too, right?

Here are the best food and drink recommendations for everyone on your list.

Voluspa S'Macaron Candle Gift Set

These hand-poured, rose-scented candles come in textured glass that look just like little macarons. It’s the easiest way to get to Paris without actually booking a flight.

Flour Shop Melamine Mixing Bowls

Why add a pop of color to your kitchen when you can have the whole rainbow? This set of six mixing bowls is an exclusive with iconic rainbow dessert brand Flour Shop, and will make any workspace as gorgeous as its Instagram.

Hershey's Hot Cocoa Kisses

Hershey’s Hot Cocoa Kisses are the literal definition of "heartwarming." Whether you’re baking them into a holiday treat, gifting them to a loved one, or even using them as cheery home decor, they’re practically guaranteed to make your holiday season as happy as can be.

Señor Lechuga Hot Sauce: The Collection

Founded by a married couple who made the first test batch in their Brooklyn kitchen, Senior Lechuga Hot Sauce is now well known for being as hot as they come. No matter what mood you’re in, one of these three hot sauces will match it.

Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi Multi-Use Cooker

This Instant Pot you can operate with Wi-Fi boasts the ability to “replace up to eight kitchen appliances,” making it a perfect gift for anyone with a tiny kitchen and a big appetite. This isn’t just an investment in a machine that somehow can make chili, cake, and yogurt, but also an investment in tricking everyone into thinking you’re a pro cook.

Central Perk Ground Medium Roast Coffee

It took 25 years, but you can finally get the Central Perk coffee that kept the Friends gang alive all through the '90s and then some. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is selling it in a medium roast and a dark roast — the only drawback being that you have to brew it yourself instead of letting Gunther do all the work.

Le Creuset Star Wars Mini Cocottes

The galaxy just got a little less far, far away thanks to Le Creuset’s partnership with Star Wars. The collection is full of timeless classics, but none, perhaps, that will give fans as much of a kick as the little Porg Pie Bird that deserves to be your next baking sidekick.

Morton Salt & Delicacies "Salty" Necklace

Perfect for anyone who’s a little more salty than sweet, this necklace from Morton Salt will send a clear message to passerby. You can purchase it in multiple colors, too, so the whole salty squad can get in on it.

Four Roses Bourbon Small Batch

With a smooth finish and mellow mix of spice and sweet, Four Roses Small Batch is ideal both for people who are just starting to explore bourbon and for longtime bourbon fans. Not to mention, it will be the star of any bar cart’s show.

Brookstone Wine Chilling Stick

Spare yourself from ever having to water down room temperature white wine or rosé with ice cubes ever again. Now you can keep your vino cold with this wine chilling stick that also doubles as a pourer, so you don’t have to worry about pulling it out.

Do Best Seller Edible Cookie Dough Taster Pack

Do has already made itself iconic in the eyes of dessert lovers everywhere. Now you don’t have to venture out to a location to try it yourself — you can get six of its best-selling flavors, including the legendary “brookie dough,” delivered straight to your door.