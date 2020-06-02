A white dress is like the little black dress of Summer. You can dress it up, dress it down, make it edgy, or keep it sweet. It’s a clean palette against which to accessorize, adding or subtracting jewelry with reckless abandon. The sky’s the limit with this color (or lack thereof…), as you opt for every silhouette from the uber tailored to the romantically flowy. A white dress can do no wrong, acting as a throw-on-and-go staple no matter what event is on your agenda. What’s more, what other trend will have you channeling everyone from Diana Ross to Marilyn Monroe?

So, when it comes to the wardrobe staples of Summer, a white dress is a must. You’ll love a slip dress for a night out and a shirtdress for those office days. A puff-sleeve is perfect for a lunch date, while your favorite eyelet styles are ideal no matter what the day throws at you.

Ahead, shop the 12 best white Summer dresses to add to your seasonal outfit round-up ASAP. Minis, midis, and maxis, there is something for everyone in this round-up. You definitely won’t regret it — and might even want to snag more than one. Go ahead, your warm-weather wardrobe will thank you.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Zara Textured Weave Dress $50 | Zara See on Zara Add a little volume to your little white dress with this ruffled number. Keep the accessories minimal, and let the frock take the spotlight.

Loveshackfancy Edie Cotton Maxi Dress $290 | MyTheresa See on MyTheresa The dress that will take you to an English countryside...if only in your mind. Pair it with a straw bag for a look that feels like summer.

& Other Stories Frilled Broderie Anglaise Mini Dress $89 | & Other Stories See on & Other Stories The little white dress you will wear everywhere, with slides for brunch or with platform heels for date night.

Danielle Bernstein Baby Doll Mini Dress $36 | Macy's See on Macy's A perfect puffed sleeve goes a long way. Add a pearl-embellished thick headband for a regal touch.

Self-Portrait Grosgrain-Trimmed Guipure Lace Midi Dress $530 | Net-a-Porter See on Net-a-Porter Allover lace is perfect for formal events on your calendar. A nude heel keeps it chic.

Madewell Tie-Front Mini Dress $98 | Madewell See on Madewell Add a little extra detail to your white dress, like a subtle front-tie. Flats, flip flops, or sneakers are perfect to throw on with this look.

Avavav Gathered Ruffled Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress $300 | Net-a-Porter See on Net-a-Porter Go tailored with a collard shirtdress style and classic pointy toe shoes you can wear to the office.

Rhode Ella Fil-Coupé Cotton-Blend Dress $445 | Matches See on Matches Add a little boho to your wardrobe with a Grecian-style dress from Instagram-favorite brand Rhode.

Goop G.Label Mandoza Dropped-Waist Shirtdress $595 | Goop See on Goop Splurge on a shirtdress with an easy flair that will be a staple in your wardrobe year after year.

Zimmermann Super Eight Linen-Blend Guipure-Lace Mini Dress $696 | Matches See on Matches This lace is classic, yet head-turning at the same time. The bow adds a romantic flair.