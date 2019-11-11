11/11 Instagram Captions For The Luckiest Day Of The Year
It might not be an officially recognized holiday, but it probably feels like one for many people. Monday is 11/11, which has been called the luckiest day of the year because of its significance in numerology and astrology. And when you think about the fact that this year's special day falls on a full moon, you're probably going to want to mull over some 11/11 Instagram captions to perfectly fit the occasion.
As a child, 11:11 might have signified a really magical time, similar to finding a stray eyelash or throwing a coin into a fountain. Or it could've meant an opportunity to scream "11:11!" at the top of your lungs, regardless of whether you were with friends or alone in your room. For adults, 11/11 can be viewed as an opportunity to refocus on your true goals, and to take the time to focus on manifesting the life you really want for yourself. And for others, it could just mean that it's a great time to throw up a post on social media about reaching out to a crush of yours.
No matter how you view 11/11, it's a great opportunity to check in with yourself, and to connect with others. Here are some great Instagram caption ideas for your 11/11 needs: