12 Animal Print Swimsuits Like Hailey Bieber's To Wear On Repeat This Summer

Here's a new fashion rule you probably haven't heard yet: animal print is a neutral. Bold as it may be, it’s also a timeless classic that can effortlessly be paired with everything from bright colors to deep blacks, florals to stripes. And, while you may have several animal print essentials in regular rotation (the calf-hair shoes, printed cardigan, chic clutch), you might be missing one important closet staple: swimwear. Yes, it's time to add an animal print swimsuit to your collection.

That's right: when you’re searching for that special something to amp up your waterproof collection, consider animal print swimwear. Whether you’re a string bikini lover, a sporty tank suit devotee, or you worship at the altar of all things ruffled and tied, every swimwear style can be aided by the choice of a little animal print.

Hailey Baldwin, Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Dua Lipa, and more have all hopped on the animal print swimwear trend over the past few seasons. From the skimpiest of triangles to the most athletic of rash guards—the print hits all corners of the swimwear market to ensure that there is an animal print suit for all. And now, it’s your turn. Shop the best of the best below, just in time for the height of summer.

Backgrid

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

H&M Swimsuit with Padded Cups $22 | H&M See on H&M This suit comes with padded cups for additional support.

Norma Kamali Mio Low-Back Leopard-Print Swimsuit $135 | Matches See on Matches Go sporty with a tank maillot.

Onia Danni Top and Lily Bottom $114 | Onia See on Onia Channel your inner tiger but with neutral tones to keep it understated.

Mara Hoffman Sia Printed Square-Neck Top and Reva Low-Rise Bottoms $165 | Moda Operandi See on Moda Operandi Take it to the next level by opting for some texture with your pattern.

Madewell Plus Size Second Wave Straight One-Piece Swimsuit $75 | Madewell See on Madewell Add a pop of color with this red-specked leopard print style.

Avid Swim Saibh Bikini $118 | Avid Swim See on Avid Swim For a modern take on the timeless print, consider a more abstract version of leopard with your swimwear this Summer.

The Upside Imogen Tiger-Print Rash Guard and Bikini Briefs $81 | Matches See on Matches Opt for a sporty performance look with a rash guard top.

Les Girls Les Boys Leopard-Print Swimsuit $95 | Net-a-Porter See on Net-a-Porter Infuse a bit of subtle color into your animal print neutrals.

Solid & Striped The Morgan Leopard-Print Triangle Bikini $106 | Net-a-Porter See on Net-a-Porter Explore a nearly colorless take on the trend for a twist on classic animal print styles.

Fisch Colombier Leopard-Print Bikini $214 | Matches See on Matches Try something sporty and sweet with a tank top and side-tie bottoms.