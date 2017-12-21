12 Christmas 2017 Friendship Quotes That Embody The True Meaning Of The Holiday

Every year, as soon as Thanksgiving dinner leftovers are wrapped up, most people's attention immediately turns to the next major holiday on the calendar: Christmas. 'Tis the season, right? A marathon of eating, drinking and socializing — what's not to like? If you need a little nudge to get into the holiday spirit (or you're just looking to get your heart warmed) check out these Christmas 2017 friendship quotes. I guarantee you're going to be hugging your BFF soon.

One of the main tenets of Christmas, whether you're religious or not, is the spirit of gift-giving. Many Christians point to the gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh brought by the Three Wisemen to the nativity as the basis for the modern practice of gift-giving on Christmas. And what a practice it is, honestly. It's why the holiday season is known for being a little, uh, rough on our wallets, and why Black Friday — the day-after-Thanksgiving consumer bonanza that offers tons of discounts and sales — exists. In 2016, more than 154 million consumers went a-shopping over Thanksgiving weekend, according to the National Retail Federation. That's nearly half of all Americans. The average person spent $289.19 — and 74 percent of that amount went towards gifts for friends and family.

But while for many folks, the holiday season has turned into a material-based, consumer free-for-all, it's still originally meant to be about bringing happiness to those closest to us. Christmas cheer, anyone? I don't know about you, but there's no one closer to me than my friends — so, to really embody the Christmas spirit, there's no one better to celebrate than, well, them!

So the next you grumble about the holidays and its toll on your bank account, give your BFF a call and let them know how dope you think they are. There's nothing more "holiday" than that.

"Christmas is the season when people run out of money before they run out of friends." - Larry Wilde

“My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?” - Bob Hope

“Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” - Charles M. Schulz

"A lovely thing about Christmas is that it's compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together." - Garrison Keillor

“Christmas is a necessity. There has to be at least one day of the year to remind us that we're here for something else besides ourselves.” - Eric Sevareid

"Christmas works like glue, it keeps us all sticking together." - Rosie Thomas

“Christmas was definitely the best thing ever, even better than pizza. But instead of all her favorite toppings, Amitola was surrounded by all her favorite people.” - Aishabella Sheikh

“Mankind is a great, an immense family... This is proved by what we feel in our hearts at Christmas.” - Pope John XXIII

“'I am here, forever, to protect you. To help you, to love you. To keep you happy.' It was an oath that every elf knew, but never had to say. There was no prompt. At a certain age, two elves of nearly the same name would meet. Then one would say the oath, simply because they felt compelled to. It was more than a promise; it was a feeling. One that every single elf was born with.” - Kristina Aziz

"Christmas is a tonic for our souls. It moves us to think of others rather than of ourselves. It directs our thoughts to giving." - B.C. Forbes

"Christmas is, of course, the time to be home — in heart as well as body." - Garry Moore