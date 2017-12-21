12 Christmas 2017 Friendship Quotes That Embody The True Meaning Of The Holiday
Every year, as soon as Thanksgiving dinner leftovers are wrapped up, most people's attention immediately turns to the next major holiday on the calendar: Christmas. 'Tis the season, right? A marathon of eating, drinking and socializing — what's not to like? If you need a little nudge to get into the holiday spirit (or you're just looking to get your heart warmed) check out these Christmas 2017 friendship quotes. I guarantee you're going to be hugging your BFF soon.
One of the main tenets of Christmas, whether you're religious or not, is the spirit of gift-giving. Many Christians point to the gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh brought by the Three Wisemen to the nativity as the basis for the modern practice of gift-giving on Christmas. And what a practice it is, honestly. It's why the holiday season is known for being a little, uh, rough on our wallets, and why Black Friday — the day-after-Thanksgiving consumer bonanza that offers tons of discounts and sales — exists. In 2016, more than 154 million consumers went a-shopping over Thanksgiving weekend, according to the National Retail Federation. That's nearly half of all Americans. The average person spent $289.19 — and 74 percent of that amount went towards gifts for friends and family.
But while for many folks, the holiday season has turned into a material-based, consumer free-for-all, it's still originally meant to be about bringing happiness to those closest to us. Christmas cheer, anyone? I don't know about you, but there's no one closer to me than my friends — so, to really embody the Christmas spirit, there's no one better to celebrate than, well, them!
So the next you grumble about the holidays and its toll on your bank account, give your BFF a call and let them know how dope you think they are. There's nothing more "holiday" than that.
"Christmas is the season when people run out of money before they run out of friends."
“My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?”
- Bob Hope