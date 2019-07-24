Bustle

12 Common Stretching Mistakes & How To Fix Them, According To A Personal Trainer

By Jay Polish
mimagephotography_Shutterstock

As a personal trainer, I know one of the most dreaded things for gym enthusiasts and newbies alike. It’s not getting stuck at the bottom of a deep squat or hopping onto the treadmill (though those can also be dreaded experiences for sure!). Except for flexibility enthusiasts, stretching is often the most dreaded — and therefore, neglected — part of people’s gym time. So when people do stretch, they often feel a sense of accomplishment that at least they did it. But what many people don’t know is that you don’t just need to stretch: you need to avoid common stretching mistakes while you’re doing it.

If you’ve ever been into a gym, you’ve seen it (or maybe, if you’re me, you’ve gotten so excited to lift that you’ve done it!) — loaded up the barbell, swung your arms back and forth a few times, and gone for a big lift. Or, you’ve done some butt kicks and maybe a few jumping jacks before diving right into the rest of your workout (again, I’m calling out my Past Self here). Another common one is just jumping on a cardio machine, staying on for five minutes, and calling it a warmup (or maybe that’s… just Past Me?). My best advice? Don’t be Past Me. Because stretching — properly — is a recipe for preventing injuries and boosting your gym performance in a truly awesome way. Here are 12 way-too-common stretching mistakes, and the best way to avoid them.