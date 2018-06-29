It's easier than ever to give a gift with a dual purpose. Shops are bulging with clothes, books, knick-knacks, and other stuff that express solidarity, girl power, or straight-up contribute to progressive causes. If your social justice-minded BFF has another turn around the sun coming up, these feminist birthday present ideas can not only make them happy, but also do a little good in an increasingly bad-seeming world. Whether it's supporting female artisans or funding important organizations, this is your place to find a gift that will make any member of your squad's next birthday one to remember.

First thing's first: do your research and shop sustainably. Not only is it better for the environment, which is always a win, but non-sustainably made items can directly (and negatively) impact women's lives. For one example, items made in sweatshops may contribute to human trafficking, directly putting women's lives at risk. Rather, organize a night out for your squad at a gig with a brilliant female MC, support female-owned local presses by buying their books, cook your friend a dinner and dedicate it all to how glorious and powerful she is — and gift wrap one of these treasures to show her how much you care.

War & Peace Earrings $35.00 Ten Thousand Villages Ten Thousand Villages is a collection of Fair Trade vendors, and these earrings are made by Cambodian female artisans out of repurposed brass taken from the bullets and shrapnel still littered in Cambodia's farmland.

Sisterhood Solidarity Coffee $11.00 SERRV Las Diosas is an all-female collective in Nicaragua that produces coffee beans, and these tasty treats are a great gift for a feminist who needs her caffeine.

Fighting Bad Guys Notebook $5.00 Amnesty International We all know Amnesty International's life-saving work around the world, and Fighting Bad Guys is key to their mission — which, of course, includes misogyny and sexual violence. A friend who loves activism would love this for shaping her world-changing plans.

Supreme Court T-Shirt $21.95 Queen Bitch/Etsy The four women who've been Supreme Court Justices have been a ground-breaking movement for equality and progressive values. Commemorating them with fashion? Birthday dream.

Sappho Enamel Pin $10.39 Literary Emporium/Etsy Queer women and poetry-loving feminists will be big fans of this Sappho brooch, which commemorates the legend of classical love lyrics. And it's from an artisan on Etsy. Bonus.

Policy & Change Pin $5.00 The Outrage Friends with a marcher, a mover and shaker, a caller of Congresspeople? Get them this piece from The Outrage, which directly benefits the charity Everytown For Gun Safety.

Feminist Candy Hearts $11.95 Feminist Apparel Feminist Apparel has the candy hearts of your dreams. They're all about self-love, respect and equality, and they taste delightful.

Intersectional Rosie Tote Bag $24.95 Feminist Apparel Guess who likes her feminism intersectional? EVERYBODY. And this tote from Feminist Apparel is a hell of a gift for every feminist who's committed to making it that way.

Chill With That Misogyny $24.99 Green Box Shop Tie dye is back, because it's the '90s again — but this time around we're using it against sexism. This unisex anti-misogyny hoodie suits everybody and is excellent for your friend who's basically a superhero without a cape.

Not Here To Please You Ring $40.00 My Sister My Sister employs survivors of sexual abuse and sex trafficking and donates 10 to 25 percent of its profits to other charities that help women. And this Not Here To Please You Ring will get your friend punching the air.