With Father's Day rapidly approaching, you probably want to start getting prepared now, instead of doing everything at the last minute. If you're buying a gift, you definitely need to start thinking about that right away to give yourself time for delivery (if ordering online) or to find the perfect option your dad is going to love. If you're planning on purchasing a card that is just right, you're going to want to do that soon, too, before all the good ones are taken. You're even going to want to come up with the best message to text your dad on the morning of Jun. 17 — something that will make him smile, remind him of why he loves being a dad, and get a good laugh out of him. If you're struggling to come up with something, there are a bunch of ideas for funny Father's Day text messages you can send to your dad.

A cute and meaningful text is great to send in the morning on Father's Day, especially if you aren't going to be able to see your dad in person — it's just a nice way for him to start the day. Even if you do plan on spending the day with your dad, it's pretty adorable to send him a message that you know will make him laugh. And hey, it's a free alternative to spending a couple of bucks on a card, so there's always that! Below are a few hilarious text message ideas to send your dad... or you can also write them in a blank card if you want to go the old-fashioned route.

1 I smile because you are my father. I laugh because there is nothing you can do about it. Giphy This is simple, cute, and guaranteed to put a smile on your dad's face. It's not overly sentimental and it's funny. It's pretty much perfect!

2 Dad, your father’s day gift is another year of not having to pay for my wedding. Giphy If you're single, this is a funny way to remind your dad that, honestly, he's better off with this situation. It's also a good message to send if your parents "jokingly" annoy you about when you're going to get married.

3 Happy Father's Day — without me, this day wouldn't mean much. Giphy Hey, it's true! Without you, your dad likely wouldn't even be celebrating Father's Day. Sure, this is a day all about him and how lucky you are to have him, but it's also about you, you know?

4 Please accept this Father's Day text as a token of my poverty. Giphy Not everyone can afford to spend a bunch of money on a fancy, extravagant gift... some people can't even manage to get together a few dollars for a card, and there's no shame in that! If this is your situation, this text will do, and will probably make him laugh too.

5 I hope this Father's Day is as fun as before you had kids. Giphy Let's be real: your dad's life was probably completely different before you and your siblings came into his life. This text is a funny nod to that.

6 Happy Father's Day to someone who inexplicably loves signing his name in each of his text messages. Giphy Even in 2018, there are still some parents who continue to sign their names at the end of their text messages. My dad knows how phones work, and he still does it sometimes! If this is your dad, then send this message as a loving way to poke fun at him.

7 I may be all grown up, but I'm still your financial burden. Giphy If you still turn to your dad whenever you really need money or if he still hands you some bills whenever he sees you, you are definitely not alone. Why not make a joke about it in your Father's Day text?

8 I know I'm a handful, but that's why you have two hands. Happy Father's Day! Giphy Are you constantly asking your dad for help? Have you been, uh, kind of a trouble maker throughout as his daughter? If so, this is the perfect text to send.

9 Happy farter's day... I mean Father's Day! Giphy If your dad is one of those dads who is constantly making gross jokes or just, like, farting out in the open, send him this text. It will definitely get a laugh out of him. Sometimes the silliest messages are the best!

10 You're the best dad I could have ever gotten stuck with. Giphy Hey, you may not have had a choice in who your dad was, but you did get lucky to get him. Remind him of that with a cute joke.

11 I think being your child is enough of a gift... Happy Father's Day! Giphy No money for a gift? No time for a gift? Send this text. It's half of a joke, because we all know it's kind of true.