You can get your mom a bouquet of flowers or you can dedicate an entire Instagram post to her. You guys, tulips wilt but social media is forever. You should tell your mom that you love her on the regular, but on May 13 especially you should declare it. And to all of your followers. May 13 is Mother's Day, so circle the date in a big heart on your calendar and schedule a post now. Make your mom and all your friends giggle with a funny Mother's Day Instagram caption that will properly compliment that throwback picture of mom making silly faces when you were a baby.

If you really think about it, your mom was most likely the first person to make you laugh. Your first favorite comedian. Perhaps she is not actually a professional comedian but sometimes you wonder if she should have her own Netflix special. She's been making you laugh the longest — from those silly faces to somehow getting you to crack a smile after your first major break up to cracking jokes over a glass of wine and a game of Scrabble.

And now, as we have matured to operate our own lives — shout out to mom for the tools to do that somewhat successfully — we can finally laugh with her. We can be the ones to make her laugh. Whether it's an inside joke you created on that girls' weekend or a quote that encapsulates the humor of motherhood, these caption ideas will get a good giggle out of her. And laughing, really, is the best gift you could ever share with mom.

"If you like people who do stupid shit all the time, become a parent." - Kelly Oxford

"Nothing is really lost until mom can’t find it." - Unknown

"Motherhood: Powered by love. Fueled by coffee. Sustained by wine." - Unknown

"Dear Mom, When you told me about getting pregnant with me, thanks for using the word “surprise” and not “accident.”" - Greg Tamblyn (@gregtamblyn)

"It's not over until the fat lady sings, but even after she sings, packs up and goes home, my mom will still be saying goodbye to me on the phone." - Just Lamenting ‏(@Just_Lee_)

"You could kidnap my mom and she’d still ask if you’ve eaten." - Underchilde (‏@Underchilde)

"Why is it that your mother is always so anxious for you to get married, but she never seems to like who you pick?" - Melanie White

"My mother’s menu consisted of two choices: Take it or leave it." - Buddy Hackett

"If evolution really works, how come mothers only have two hands?" - Milton Berle

"When your mother asks, 'Do you want a piece of advice?', it is a mere formality. It doesn't matter if you answer yes or no. You're going to get it anyway." - Erma Bombeck

"If your kids are giving you a headache, follow the directions on the aspirin bottle, especially the part that says 'keep away from children'." - Susan Savannah

"I want my children to have all the things I couldn’t afford. Then I want to move in with them." – Phyllis Diller