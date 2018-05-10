12 Funny Mother’s Day 2018 Instagram Captions That Are Just Too Real
You can get your mom a bouquet of flowers or you can dedicate an entire Instagram post to her. You guys, tulips wilt but social media is forever. You should tell your mom that you love her on the regular, but on May 13 especially you should declare it. And to all of your followers. May 13 is Mother's Day, so circle the date in a big heart on your calendar and schedule a post now. Make your mom and all your friends giggle with a funny Mother's Day Instagram caption that will properly compliment that throwback picture of mom making silly faces when you were a baby.
If you really think about it, your mom was most likely the first person to make you laugh. Your first favorite comedian. Perhaps she is not actually a professional comedian but sometimes you wonder if she should have her own Netflix special. She's been making you laugh the longest — from those silly faces to somehow getting you to crack a smile after your first major break up to cracking jokes over a glass of wine and a game of Scrabble.
And now, as we have matured to operate our own lives — shout out to mom for the tools to do that somewhat successfully — we can finally laugh with her. We can be the ones to make her laugh. Whether it's an inside joke you created on that girls' weekend or a quote that encapsulates the humor of motherhood, these caption ideas will get a good giggle out of her. And laughing, really, is the best gift you could ever share with mom.