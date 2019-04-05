12 Genius Things To Buy If You Always Tend To Lose Your Stuff

"I swear I set them down right here." — You, every day, referring to any number of items you use on a daily basis. If you have a habit of forgetting where you put your belongings, you're probably going to appreciate these 12 things to buy if you always tend to lose your stuff.

Don't beat yourself up too much if you're constantly losing track of your things. In fact, you should be proud of your forgetfulness. One study published in Neuron suggests that absentmindedness might be its own kind of intelligence, since your brain is focusing only on the most important things. It might actually be healthier to forget certain memories, so that your brain can have the bigger picture and make more informed decisions.

I think what researchers are saying is this: The next time someone gets on your case about how you lost your keys again, you can simply tell them that you're smarter than them. Or something like that.

Regardless, regularly misplacing everyday items that you can't do without is a major pain — particularly when you're already late for work and you can't find your car keys, which you later discover somehow ended up in the refrigerator. Keep better track of the essentials with these 12 practical, and kind of genius, purchases.

1. Remote Control Security Lock

Remote Control Security Lock

$12.23

Amazon

Is it stuck between the couch cushions? Is it in the kitchen? Never lose track of your remote control again.

2. Tile Mate

Tile Mate - Key Finder. Phone Finder. Anything Finder

$14.99

Amazon

Attach it to your keys. Slip it in your wallet. Secure it to anything you tend to lose so you can quickly and easily locate it.

3. Tangle-Free Earbud Case

Digital Innovations The Nest – Tangle-Free Earphone / Earbud Case

$9.99

Amazon

Do you always lose your earbuds only to find them days later in a giant knot at the bottom of your bag? No more.

4. Keychain USB Cable

Remax Mini Cute Portable USB Cable Tassels Keychain

$8.49

Amazon

If you're always bugging your coworkers for a USB cable because you misplaced yours again, consider that problem solved.

5. Magnetic Hairpin Holder

Bobby Pin and Hair Clip Magnetic Holder: HairpinPal

$13.98

Amazon

Those of us who use these have probably purchased *thousands* because they're impossible not to lose. Never again! This magnetic holder solves that issue.

6. Ring Holder

Kate Spade New York Vienna Lane Ring Holder, Turquoise

$14

Amazon

You took your ring off to wash dishes, and then... you don't know what happened. Never lose your precious jewelry again with this convenient (and cute) ring holder.

7. Glasses Holder

Bignay Wooden Eyeglass Holder

$6.95

Amazon

You always lose your glasses and then somehow end up sitting on them and cracking the lens — sound familiar?

8. Lip Balm Holder

Zip Stick Retractable Lip Balm Holder

$7.89

Amazon

Has anyone ever actually finished a tube of lip balm before they lost it? Probably not.

9. Sock Locks

48ct Helping Hand Sock Locks

$6.47

Amazon

Where do socks go when you lose them in the wash?! Do they move to another country or something?

10. QBracelet

QBracelet

$149

QBracelet

Here's another convenient (and stylish) way to charge your phone if you've lost your cable again.

11. Poop Bag Dispenser

Pogi's Poop Bag Dispenser

$3.99

Amazon

This one is an absolute must for anyone who's always misplacing their dog's poo-poo bags.

12. All-in-One Wall Mount

Oyeye Wooden Wall Mount

$4

Amazon

A multi-purpose wall mount is essential so you never lose track of your keys, phone, mail, and other important items.