The start of the new year means a brand new season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is finally here. But while the series has found a new home at NBC, Season 6 also marks the eventual departure of Chelsea Peretti, who announced back in October that she would be leaving the show after a brief stint this season. So, as fans, we need to savor as many wonderful Gina Linetti moments as we can before she's gone from us, possibly for good. And what better way to do that than by rounding up the best Gina quotes from Brooklyn Nine-Nine that prove her wisdom — and Peretti's comedic timing — knows no bounds.

From her nonstop pop culture references to her views on politics, Gina has delivered some truly unforgettable one-liners that not only made her an asset to the Nine-Nine team, but quite possibly one of the all-time best characters on television. Yup, I said it.

≠She exudes confidence and makes no apologies for who she is, making her a strong role model for both kids and adults alike. In truth, it's almost impossible to picture the series without her ongoing wit and humor. But before we start dreading what's to come, let's look back at all the important life lessons she has taught us throughout the years. And boy oh boy, have there been plenty of them.

1. When She Schooled Language Itself

"The English language cannot fully capture the depth and complexity of my thoughts, so I'm incorporating Emoji into my speech to better express myself. Winky-face."

Does the dictionary need a little ointment for that burn? Laugh-Cry Emoji.

2. When She Embraced Her Uniqueness

"But isn't Gina Linetti more of a state of mind?"

Hard to argue with that logic.

3. When She Stood Up For What She Believed In

"Is there anyway I could skip doing that, and instead not do that?"

Or rather, stood up for what she believed what she shouldn't have to do.

4. When She Basically Ran For President & Made Some Strong Points

"I was born for politics. I have great hair, and I love lying."

She certainly sounds qualified enough.

5. When She Said What We're All Thinking

"I would clearly be buried with my phone."

Just try prying it away from our cold, dead corpses.

6. When She Took No Prisoners

"This wasn't an invitation to keep talking."

One of Gina's best attributes is that she tells it like it is — no matter how much it hurts.

7. When She Felt Invincible

"I'm gonna last foreeeevah!"

One can only hope.

8. When She Made A Very Reasonable Request

"If I die, turn my tweets into a book."

Would. Read. This. Book.

9. When She Confirmed Her Beyhive Membership

"Beyonce is my spiritual twin."

Same, Gina. Same.

10. When She Became One With Nature

“As everyone knows, my spirit animal is nature’s greatest predator, the wolf.”

She's even got the blanket to prove it.

11. When She Refused To Sell Herself Short

"With your brain, and my body, and my brain?!"

Credit where credit's due.

12. When She Compared Herself To Paris

“I feel like I’m the Paris of people.”

The city, not the celebrity — though she probably wouldn't object to that comparison either.

Thank you, Gina, for your wise words. We bow down to your badassery.