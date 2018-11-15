12 IKEA Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 Deals You Won’t Want To Miss
If you need some guidance for where to go for some post-Thanksgiving shopping, let me present to you some seriously impressive Black Friday deals at IKEA that you won't want to miss. Particularly if you're in the market for some discounted home decor new vibe for the new year, IKEA is your Black Friday jam. From large furniture pieces to bed clothes, the deals are pretty, pretty, pretty good. But don't wait around, IKEA's Black Friday sales are only running for four days — Nov. 23 to 26 — and they're only applicable for IKEA FAMILY members, though non-members can apply a coupon for $25 off $100 or more on their Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases.
If you haven't already joined, IKEA FAMILY is a loyalty program that gives members special deals and heads up on sales and specials year round. Plus FAMILY members get free coffee or tea and BOGO soft serve ice cream when they're shopping which is really the icing on the cake. It's free to join; all you have to do is sign up with your email address.
Once you've done that, you can take advantage of all of these sales that I've rounded up for you here.
A Rocking Chair
$201
This handsome rocking chair looks all business, but it's actually perfect for relaxing. (Originally $269.)
A Recycled Rug
$119.20
This rug is low pile so and made of recycled materials, so it's green and easy to fit inside or outside. (Originally $149)
A Sectional Sofa
$559
This sofa comes with a built-in chaise lounge that you can arrange to be on either side. And if red isn't your color, you can get a different cover. (Originally $699)
A Toasty Comforter
RÖDTOPPA Full/queen comforter, extra warm
$59.99
This extra warm comforter will keep you cozy, but not sweaty. The fabric is breathable and it's stuffed with a light synthetic filler. (Originally $79.99)
A Chic Organizer
BESTÅ storage combination with doors and drawers
$220
This glossy chic cabinet is a great piece to hide all of your messy loose ends in. Plus, its modern artistic look makes a statement that can really tie a room together. (Originally $275)
Some Secret Storage
$175
This is not just any ottoman, it's a secret storage piece that you can rest your feet on and hide your mess in. It's a doubly-whammy must-have piece. (Originally $219.)
Cute Winter Decor
VINTER 2018 decoration, mushroom
$7.99
These glass clip on mushrooms are the perfect unexpected holiday decorations. They're whimsical and can definitely be used year-round, if you so please. (Originally $9.99)
A Cozy Rug
$159.20
This high pile rug is perfectly cozy for the winter and because it's multicolored, it will likely blend perfectly into any color scheme. (Originally $199.)
A Cute Kid's Toy
An Entertainment Center
$551
This entertainment organizer is a chic way to hide wires and make your living room look seriously adult. (Originally $719.)
A Functional Chair
$96
This arm chair is deceptively comfortable. With suspended seat and neck support, you'll enjoy feeling just the perfect amount of cozy to still be productive. (Originally $129.)
A Small Sofa
$519
When you don't have room for an enormous couch, but still want to create a cozy space, this sofa is the perfect compromise. (Originally $649)