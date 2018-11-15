12 IKEA Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 Deals You Won’t Want To Miss

By
IKEA

If you need some guidance for where to go for some post-Thanksgiving shopping, let me present to you some seriously impressive Black Friday deals at IKEA that you won't want to miss. Particularly if you're in the market for some discounted home decor new vibe for the new year, IKEA is your Black Friday jam. From large furniture pieces to bed clothes, the deals are pretty, pretty, pretty good. But don't wait around, IKEA's Black Friday sales are only running for four days — Nov. 23 to 26 — and they're only applicable for IKEA FAMILY members, though non-members can apply a coupon for $25 off $100 or more on their Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases.

If you haven't already joined, IKEA FAMILY is a loyalty program that gives members special deals and heads up on sales and specials year round. Plus FAMILY members get free coffee or tea and BOGO soft serve ice cream when they're shopping which is really the icing on the cake. It's free to join; all you have to do is sign up with your email address.

Once you've done that, you can take advantage of all of these sales that I've rounded up for you here.

A Rocking Chair

POÄNG Rocking chair

$201

IKEA

This handsome rocking chair looks all business, but it's actually perfect for relaxing. (Originally $269.)

A Recycled Rug

LOHALS Rug

$119.20

IKEA

This rug is low pile so and made of recycled materials, so it's green and easy to fit inside or outside. (Originally $149)

A Sectional Sofa

KIVIK Sofa with chaise

$559

IKEA

This sofa comes with a built-in chaise lounge that you can arrange to be on either side. And if red isn't your color, you can get a different cover. (Originally $699)

A Toasty Comforter

RÖDTOPPA Full/queen comforter, extra warm

$59.99

IKEA

This extra warm comforter will keep you cozy, but not sweaty. The fabric is breathable and it's stuffed with a light synthetic filler. (Originally $79.99)

A Chic Organizer

BESTÅ storage combination with doors and drawers

$220

IKEA

This glossy chic cabinet is a great piece to hide all of your messy loose ends in. Plus, its modern artistic look makes a statement that can really tie a room together. (Originally $275)

Some Secret Storage

KIVIK Ottoman With Storage

$175

IKEA

This is not just any ottoman, it's a secret storage piece that you can rest your feet on and hide your mess in. It's a doubly-whammy must-have piece. (Originally $219.)

Cute Winter Decor

VINTER 2018 decoration, mushroom

$7.99

IKEA

These glass clip on mushrooms are the perfect unexpected holiday decorations. They're whimsical and can definitely be used year-round, if you so please. (Originally $9.99)

A Cozy Rug

VINDUM Rug

$159.20

IKEA

This high pile rug is perfectly cozy for the winter and because it's multicolored, it will likely blend perfectly into any color scheme. (Originally $199.)

A Cute Kid's Toy

JÄTTESTOR

$14.99

IKEA

This plush toy is a great gift for an expecting mom, or a kid this holiday season. But if you want to get it for yourself, I don't blame you. (Originally $17.99.)

An Entertainment Center

BESTÅ TV storage combination

$551

IKEA

This entertainment organizer is a chic way to hide wires and make your living room look seriously adult. (Originally $719.)

A Functional Chair

POÄNG Armchair

$96

IKEA

This arm chair is deceptively comfortable. With suspended seat and neck support, you'll enjoy feeling just the perfect amount of cozy to still be productive. (Originally $129.)

A Small Sofa

KIVIK Sofa

$519

IKEA

When you don't have room for an enormous couch, but still want to create a cozy space, this sofa is the perfect compromise. (Originally $649)